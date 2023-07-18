22m ago

Life in prison for North West man who stabbed pregnant wife to death because she didn't have money

Cebelihle Bhengu
Thapelo Edwin Mojaki will serve life imprisonment for murdering his pregnant wife in October last year.
Thapelo Edwin Mojaki will serve life imprisonment for murdering his pregnant wife in October last year.
A North West man will serve life imprisonment for murdering his pregnant wife in October last year. He killed her because she didn't have money.

The Taung Regional Court in North West sentenced Thapelo Mojaki, 46, on Tuesday.

The spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority, Henry Mamothame, said the couple's two children, 16 and 18, witnessed their father stab and kill their pregnant mother in Kolong village, Taung.

They had accompanied her to catch a taxi to work when their father came to ask his wife for money.

"When she said she didn’t have any, he took out sheep-shearing scissors and stabbed her several times. She was declared dead on the scene. Mojaki was arrested the following day, and the court denied him bail," said Mamothame.

ALSO READ | Senzo Meyiwa trial: Accused plead not guilty as Zandile Khumalo takes the stand

The prosecutor, Tecia Khula, urged the court to issue the prescribed minimum sentence, arguing that the murder had caused trauma to the couple's children.

The magistrate, Buti Zulu, said the man should have protected his family, and not subject them to crime. 

Mamothame said the provincial Director of Public Prosecutions, Rachel Makhari, and the police commissioner, Lieutenant-General Sello Kwena, welcomed the sentence and commended officials involved in the case.

They called on communities to take a strong stance against gender-based violence and femicide.

