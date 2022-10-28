Life in prison for Northern Cape father who raped teenage daughter

A 38-year-old man, who raped his 19-year-old daughter, was sentenced to life imprisonment in the De Aar Regional Court in the Northern Cape on Thursday.

The man raped the teen on 11 September at their family home.

The teen reported the incident to police on the same day - and the father was arrested the following day.

On Friday, National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson, Mojalefa Senokoatsane, said the teen had attended a family funeral and had returned home later that evening.

She slept in her father's shack after finding the main house locked. Later, her father arrived, and raped her.

"The accused was arrested on 12 September 2022 and made his first appearance on the same day, but did not wish to apply for bail. On 29 September 2022, the accused voluntarily approached Sergeant Eksteen, the investigating officer on the case. He informed him that he wanted to give a confession," said Senokoatsane.

The court sentenced the man to life after he pleaded guilty. It also ordered his name to be included on the National Register for Sex Offenders.