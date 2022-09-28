Life in prison for Pretoria man who repeatedly raped stepdaughter

The Pretoria Magistrate's Court sentenced a 49-year-old man from Pretoria East to life in prison for raping his stepdaughter.

NPA spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said "Mr X" assaulted the child for the first time when she was 3 years old.

The abuse continued until she was 17.

A 49-year-old Pretoria East man has been sentenced to life in prison for rape, sexual assault and pointing a firearm at his stepdaughter.

The man - named only as Mr X to protect the complainant's identity - was sentenced in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said the court heard of a long history of abuse.

She said the man first assaulted his stepdaughter when she was just 3 years old and continued to abuse her until she was 17 in 2019.

READ | ‘I screamed, I shouted, I shook her’: Father describes finding murdered magistrate Romay van Rooyen

In 2018 the stepdaughter had told the man that she wanted to kill herself because she could no longer endure the abuse, but he threatened to kill her and her mother at gunpoint.

Mahanjana said the abuse happened when the girl's mother was away or at work.

"Mr X" was arrested on 15 January 2019 after another rape.

"She [the stepdaughter] told her boyfriend what had happened, and they reported the matter to the school social worker, who reported to the police. The same day the stepfather was arrested," said Mahanjana.

The man, who had pleaded not guilty, was convicted on 12 May.

“When the child testified in court, she told the court that the incidents had affected her, and she is now a broken person who is dead inside," Mahanjana said.

She added the prosecutor was "displeased" with the man's lack of remorse and had pleaded for a hefty sentence.

The prosecutor also told the court the man had violated a child he was responsible for protecting.