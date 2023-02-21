Life sentence for former Mpumalanga cop who murdered wife, then tried to kill himself

42m ago

Mugiyo Ulrich Mabunda, 44, was handed a life sentenced after he killed his wife in 2020.
Supplied
  • A former police officer who killed his wife in 2020 has been sentenced to life in prison.
  • Mugiyo Ulrich Mabunda, 44, shot his wife and then turned the gun on himself.
  • He survived and was tried after recovering.

A former Mpumalanga police officer who killed his wife and turned the gun on himself, but survived, has been handed a life sentence.

Mugiyo Ulrich Mabunda, 44, shot his wife on 14 May 2020 at their home in Stonehenge, Mbombela, and was sentenced in the Mpumalanga High Court in Mbombela on Friday.

Police spokesperson, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala, said Mabunda arrived home from work and wanted to speak to his wife. Later, Mabunda shot his wife and tried to kill himself, Mohlala added.

"The police, as well as medical personnel, were summoned [to the scene], and the woman was unfortunately declared dead by the paramedics, while the husband was taken to hospital under police guard," said Mohlala.

Mabunda was arrested after his recovery, and the matter was taken to court, "where the State presented a strong case against him; hence, he was found guilty and sentenced to life imprisonment for murder".

"At his conviction, [in his absence], the court cancelled his bail and ordered the accused to submit himself to the authorities. So, he was sentenced while in custody," explained Mohlala.

Mabunda's wife, Tebogo Dikeledi Auspicious Mabunda, 39, worked as a quantity surveyor at Mpumalanga Disaster Management.

Mpumalanga police commissioner, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela, expressed her gratitude to the investigation and prosecution teams and the judiciary for securing the sentence.

She said: "We hope this sentence will serve as a lesson to those who might consider perpetrating violence against defenceless victims that the law will definitely deal decisively with them without fear or favour."

"We continue to urge men to refrain from using violence to resolve domestic issues. What remains a pain is that the three children were the greatest losers in the end."

The couple's children now live with their maternal family.



