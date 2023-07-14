Life sentence for Gauteng man who used Facebook to lure his victim

A Gauteng man who lured a woman through a fake Facebook profile and then raped her, has been sentenced to life imprisonment.

The rape occurred when the woman went to Tembisa for a job interview.

He tied her hands, blindfolded her, and raped her several times before taking her cellphone and bag.

The Tembisa Magistrate's Court sentenced Thomas Monyai, 33, to life imprisonment for rape, 15 years for robbery with aggravating circumstances and five years for kidnapping.

"The complainant and Monyai met on Facebook and started dating. The accused introduced himself to the complainant as Tumelo through a fake profile he created to lure her. A few months after the relationship started, the complainant was invited to a job interview at Kempton Park.

"The complainant did not hesitate to inform Monyai about the interview, and he suggested that she could stay at his place overnight," Gauteng National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said.

"On 2 September 2021, the complainant boarded a taxi from Polokwane to Gauteng. Since the complainant was visiting Tembisa for the first time, Monyai communicated with her throughout the journey and told her where to get off.

"When the complainant arrived at the destination, Monyai, still under false pretence, told her that he was still at work and would send someone to pick her up," Mjonondwane added.

Monyai donned a cape, wore a face mask - a requirement in terms of Covid-19 lockdown regulations at the time - and went to the destination.

Mjonondwane said:

Monyai told the complainant that he was sent by Tumelo to pick her up. Along the way, Monyai and the complainant passed by a certain shack, and [he] dropped his backpack as he was coming from work when he fetched the complainant.





"Monyai and the complainant continued walking, and when they arrived at some veld, he took out a knife threatening the complainant. Monyai proceeded to tie the complainant's hands and blindfolded her, [and] then raped her several times. Monyai took the complainant's cellphone and her bag, which contained her belongings, leaving her at the veld," Mjonondwane added.

The woman managed to untie herself and seek help from a nearby security guard.

"The police were called, and she informed them what had happened and asked that they go with her to where the taxi dropped her off. She was able to trace the way they had walked. She also took them to the shack where she had passed by with Monyai to drop his backpack. Upon arrival at the shack, the police found Monyai and apprehended him," Mjonondwane said.

The woman received counselling and medical attention at the Tembisa Thuthuzela Care Centre (TCC).

"The TCC provided continuous therapeutic services to the complainant in preparation for trial," Mjonondwane added.



