50m ago

add bookmark

Life sentence for Limpopo man who raped girl, 10, after dragging her into bushes

accreditation
Compiled by Cebelihle Mthethwa
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
(Gallo Images)
(Gallo Images)
  • A Limpopo man has been sentenced to life imprisonment for the rape of a child. 
  • In 2016, he dragged a 10-year-old girl into the bushes and raped her.
  • The victim, who is now 16-years-old, said she was stigmatised by her community after the rape and failed her grades at school. 

A 33-year-old Limpopo man who dragged a 10-year-old girl into the bushes while she was playing, and raped her, has been sentenced to life imprisonment.

The Mankweng Regional Court found December Makhura guilty of the rape of a minor in February 2016.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority, the victim - who was 10 years old at the time of the incident - told the court that she had been playing in the street when Makhura dragged her into the bushes and raped her. 

"She knew him very well, as he was staying in the same village. He then hit her with an open hand and told her to go home after the incident. She reported to her teacher after a few days because she was feeling pains in her private parts, and the matter was reported to the police," NPA spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said.

Makhura pleaded not guilty to the charge. 

READ | Man hands himself over to police after allegedly raping wheelchair-bound woman

Malabi-Dzhangi said that the State, represented by advocate Makgomothi Masehela, had to link Makhura to the offence. 

A J88 was handed in to corroborate the evidence of the forensic nurse who testified about the injuries the girl had sustained throughout her ordeal.

"The Victim Impact Statements of the complainant and her mother were handed in during sentencing, which was prepared by the Court Preparation Officer, Dikeledi Leseka," added Malabi-Dzhangi.

During the trial, the girl, who is now 16, told the court that she had been stigmatised by the community after the rape, which led to her failing Grade 2 twice. 

She was teased by old men who told her she should sleep with them too. She became argumentative and experienced nightmares about the accused.

Malabi-Dzhangi said that the victim's mother also testified that she spent sleepless nights, as her daughter had cried a lot after the rape, and failed her grades at school. 

"She became absent-minded and sought counselling services from the Thuthuzela Care Centre, wherein social workers and psychologists helped her quite a lot, as her performance also improved at school," she said.

There was no DNA to link the accused to the offence as it was reported late and the complainant was 10 years old during the commission of the offence. She had difficulties recalling the intricate details of the case due to her age. 

Her testimony had to be led through the assistance of an intermediary, Granny Lemekwane.

The pre-sentence report for the accused was handed in and the probation officer recommended that Makhura be sentenced to life imprisonment for rape.

The presiding officer, Fanie Reynolds, agreed with the State and sentenced the accused to life.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
npalimpopocourtscrimerapegender based violence
Lottery
Lucky Friday for 3 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you think the ANC will go below 50% in the 2024 election?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, they won't be able to recover
86% - 7785 votes
No, they will be able to regain support
14% - 1319 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back

1h ago

PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back
PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?

30 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David...

29 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David Mackenzie?
PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future

25 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future
PODCAST | My Only Story: Fiddling, sex jokes and flirting – another water polo coach exposed

21 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Fiddling, sex jokes and flirting – another water polo coach exposed
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.04
+1.1%
Rand - Pound
20.31
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.38
+0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.23
-1.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.1%
Gold
1,818.27
0.0%
Silver
24.16
0.0%
Palladium
2,038.00
0.0%
Platinum
1,036.50
0.0%
Brent Crude
82.74
+2.7%
Top 40
61,116
-0.5%
All Share
67,825
-0.5%
Resource 10
61,368
-1.7%
Industrial 25
89,604
+0.6%
Financial 15
14,193
-0.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ex-cop goes from serving his country to serving up traditional meals...

03 Nov

FEEL GOOD | Ex-cop goes from serving his country to serving up traditional meals at his restaurants
FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up

26 Oct

FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up
Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs

13 Oct

Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21306.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo