40m ago

add bookmark

Life sentence for man who killed boy, 2, who soiled himself

Riaan Grobler
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A man from Mpumalanga was sentenced to life in prison for killing a 2-year-old boy.
A man from Mpumalanga was sentenced to life in prison for killing a 2-year-old boy.
iStock
  • A Mpumalanga man has been sentenced to life in prison for killing a toddler who had soiled himself.
  • The boy was tortured for 36 hours, burnt and beaten with a belt, tree branches and an electric cable.
  • He died under a blanket following the assault while his caretakers watched movies and attended a ceremony.

A man from Piet Retief in Mpumalanga has been sentenced to life in prison for torturing a 2-year-old boy for 36 hours – leading to his death – for soiling himself.

Boy Nhleko, 29, was sentenced by the Mpumalanga Division of the High Court sitting in Breyten near Ermelo on Monday.

Police spokesperson Colonel Donald Mdhluli said the child was left in the care of Nhleko and his girlfriend, the boy's aunt, while his mother was working out of town.

The assault happened in October 2019. According to IOL, Nhleko beat the child with a belt, tree branches and later with an electric cable. He was also burnt with boiling water.

Instead of seeking medical care for the child, Nhleko and his lover left the child to die under a blanket while they watched movies and attended a traditional ceremony, Mdhluli said. They then buried him in a shallow grave.

"Nhleko and the boy's aunt left for the Kingdom of Eswatini, where he confided to his brother that he has committed an atrocious act in South Africa explaining all the details of events. His brother in turn felt compelled to report the matter to the police and Nhleko was ultimately arrested at Mahamba border as he was coming back to South Africa a week after the murder. During the investigation, Nhleko pointed out the place where he had buried the boy," Mdhluli said.

Nhleko was found to be unfit to possess a firearm and his name will be entered into the National Register for Sex Offenders.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Limpopo man allegedly snatches, kidnaps toddler after argument with child's mother
Father appears in court after Swellendam toddler stabbed to death in fight with mom
Orange Farm child murder suspect Pontsho Mohlanka abandons bail application
Read more on:
sapspiet retiefmpumalangamurdercrime
Lottery
4 win the Daily Lotto prize
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Who do you think is going to win the 2020 US election?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Biden is going to take it
47% - 9271 votes
It's four more years for Trump
53% - 10458 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?

23 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN

26 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.17
(-0.00)
ZAR/GBP
21.11
(-0.06)
ZAR/EUR
19.07
(+0.05)
ZAR/AUD
11.58
(-0.39)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.19)
Gold
1908.44
(+0.20)
Silver
24.41
(+0.47)
Platinum
886.00
(+1.31)
Brent Crude
41.09
(+1.96)
Palladium
2337.00
(+1.29)
All Share
54079.43
(-1.48)
Top 40
49560.81
(-1.44)
Financial 15
10503.32
(-1.33)
Industrial 25
74333.65
(-0.17)
Resource 10
50405.50
(-3.24)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op

17 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds

08 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds
FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and...

07 Oct

FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and losing her job
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20294.5) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo