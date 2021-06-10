Life sentence for man who murdered estranged wife, dumped her body in a pit toilet

An Eastern Cape man has been found guilty of murdering his estranged wife.

The woman's body was found dumped in a pit toilet.

The court also found that the accused had raped her.

An Eastern Cape man has been handed two life sentences for raping and murdering his wife and dumping her body in a pit toilet nearly five years ago.

In a statement on Wednesday, police spokesperson Warrant Officer Moitheri Bojabotseha said the man was charged with murder, rape and kidnapping. He was found guilty and sentenced on 3 June.

The Sterkspruit Reginal Court heard that Alphios Mgijima, 41, was separated from his wife when he attacked her at a tavern in Maxaxuba in June 2016.

The 29-year-old woman was last seen on 16 June 2016, on the day of the incident.

Nearly a month later, a passer-by saw a human body abandoned at a pit toilet and alerted the police.

A case was opened, and Mgijima was arrested on 15 July 2016. He was rearrested on 14 September 2016 after failing to appear in court, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

"During October 2020, the case went for trial at the Sterkspruit Regional Court. The accused was kept in custody until the case was finalised," said Bojabotseha.



Mgijima was handed two life sentences for rape and murder, with the terms to run concurrently. He was also handed a seven-year sentence for kidnapping.

