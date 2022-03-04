1h ago

Life sentence for man who murdered ex-employer who fired him from Free State farm

Zandile Khumalo
Former farm employee Tshediso Andries Motsoelese, 45, was convicted for killing Free State farm owner Johanne Andriette Bisset, 73.
  • A 45-year-old man was sentenced to life in prison for killing his ex-employer and stealing her jewellery.
  • Tshediso Andries Motsoelese killed Johanne Andriette Bisset after she fired him.
  • Police traced Motsoelese four hours after the murder and found the stolen jewellery, as well as a blood-stained overall.

A former Free State farmworker has been sentenced to life in prison for robbing and killing a farm owner who fired him.

Judge Sylvia Daniso sentenced Tshediso Andries Motsoelese, 45, in the Free State High Court on Thursday for stabbing farm owner Johanne Andriette Bisset, 73, to death on her farm, just outside Smithfield, and stealing jewellery worth R78 000.

According to Bloemfontein police spokesperson, Sergeant Martin Xuma, Motsoelese went to Bisset's farm at about 09:00 on 14 December 2020. He was no longer working for her at the time.

He saw her husband ride away on his bike to a second farm that was not far away.

Xuma said:

Motsoelese walked to the residence and spotted the 73-year-old woman, who was about to leave her home.

Without noticing the suspicious ex-employee, Bisset entered her car. But Motsoelese yanked her out and slammed her head against a carport pole, Xuma said.

He stabbed Bisset's throat twice and stole R78 000 worth of jewellery before he fled.

Tracked down in 4 hours

When her husband returned, Xuma said, he discovered her lifeless body next to her car and immediately called the police, who were dispatched to the scene.

Xuma said:

It was alleged that the victim's husband told the police of his suspicions that Motsoelese was involved in the case because they had fired him for being AWOL and missing from work without justification.

The police were able to locate Motsoelese in Smithfield within four hours, Xuma said.

According to Xuma, police found a blood-stained blue overall on his bed, as well as Bisset's jewellery.

The results of a forensic investigation on the jewellery linked Motsoelese to the crime, Xuma added.

Detective Warrant Officer Johannes Engelbrecht obtained key evidence that was presented to the court, ensuring that Motsoelese was found guilty, Xuma added.

The judge also sentenced Motsoelese to 15 years for aggravated robbery and declared him unfit to possess a firearm.

The sentences will run concurrently.


