Life sentence for man who raped daughter, 8, after mother moved her to his home for safety

accreditation
Zandile Khumalo
The NPA says an 8-year-old girl was raped by her father.
Fani Mahuntsi, Gallo Images
  • A 29-year-old KwaZulu-Natal man was sentenced to life imprisonment for raping his eight-year-old daughter.
  • The crime dates back to November 2021 when the girl lived with her father and his family in the Nkonjeni area in Ulundi.
  • She was sent to her father's home to protect her from the many men living at her mother's homestead.

A KwaZulu-Natal woman who wanted to protect her eight-year-old daughter from sexual predators moved the girl to live with her 29-year-old father, only for him to rape her.

The man, who cannot be named to protect the child's identity, was sentenced to life imprisonment by the Ulundi Regional Court for raping his daughter in November 2021.

At the time, the girl lived with her father and his family in the Nkonjeni area in Ulundi.

She was sent to her father's house because her mother wanted to protect her as many men lived at her homestead.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said the mother opted for the move to protect her daughter but the father raped the child whenever his family members were not home.

She said: "When the child visited her mother a month later, she reported that she didn't want to live with her father as he was raping her."

According to Ramkisson-Kara, when the child was taken to a doctor, the rape was confirmed, and her father was arrested immediately.

Ramkisson-Kara said during the trial prosecutor Mzwandile Mtshali led the evidence of the child, her mother and a medical doctor. A victim impact statement compiled by the girl, and facilitated by court preparation officer Mandisa Sikhakhane, was submitted to court.

Ramkisson-Kara said:

In her statement, the child said that she feels like her father does not like her and that she gets jealous when she sees her peers sharing special moments with their fathers. She also said that she feels that her body is dirty and needs cleansing.

The father was handed a life sentence and the court ordered that his name be entered into the National Register for Sex Offenders.

The Department of Correctional Services was also ordered to contact the family before considering the man for parole.

