1h ago

add bookmark

Life sentence for man who raped stepdaughter, 7, as her sister, 4, kept watch at door

Riaan Grobler
A Mpumalanga man was sentenced to life in prison for raping his 7-year-old stepdaughter in 2018.
A Mpumalanga man was sentenced to life in prison for raping his 7-year-old stepdaughter in 2018.
iStock
  • A Mpumalanga man was sentenced to life in prison for raping his 7-year-old stepdaughter in 2018.
  • He told the victim's 4-year-old sister to keep watch at the door for the girls' mother.
  • The mother later dismissed the rape allegation when approached by neighbours.

A Mpumalanga man was sentenced to life in prison for raping his 7-year-old stepdaughter while her 4-year-old sister kept watch at the door under his instruction.

The rape took place at Kgwaditiba Trust in Green Valley near Bushbuckridge on 22 February 2018.

READ | Hospital CEO says 'break of communication' led to rape victim, 2, being sent from pillar to post - report

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi, the court heard the man arrived home on the day to find the victim asleep. "He then ordered his other 4-year-old stepdaughter to stand at the door and guard for his wife."

Hlathi said neighbours noticed the girl limping as she was walking back home from school the following day. The worried neighbours asked the girl what had happened and she told them.

READ | KZN Grade 7 pupil raped while fetching face mask, Motshekga demands severe punishment

The neighbours then informed the mother, who dismissed the allegation as false.

"The neighbours took it upon themselves to report the matter to the police and the [man] was arrested on 23 February 2018. He was granted R1 000 bail while the two girls were relocated to a place of safety.

When passing sentence on Tuesday in the Mhala Regional Court, Magistrate Annemarie Theron said the man showed no remorse and denied what he had done to the child. She also read parts of the social worker's report, which revealed the victim now suffers from urinary incontinence as a result of the rape.

Theron also declared the man unfit to possess a firearm and ruled that his name will be entered in the National Register for Sex Offenders.

Related Links
Gauteng cops investigating alleged rape of 2-year-old while in Covid-19 isolation at hospital
Mpumalanga security guard regarded as a 'father figure' appears in court for child rape
Third life sentence for child rape in less than one week
Read more on:
policempumalangachild abusecrimerape
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Have you gone out to eat at a restaurant since restrictions have lifted?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes I have
14% - 1962 votes
No, but I plan to
15% - 2128 votes
No, and I don't plan to
71% - 10001 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.95
(-0.76)
ZAR/GBP
21.32
(-0.59)
ZAR/EUR
19.09
(-0.54)
ZAR/AUD
11.74
(-0.34)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-1.13)
Gold
1796.02
(-0.42)
Silver
18.50
(-0.81)
Platinum
826.00
(-0.88)
Brent Crude
42.31
(-2.17)
Palladium
1939.00
(-0.31)
All Share
55787.90
(-0.15)
Top 40
51536.91
(-0.04)
Financial 15
10339.64
(+0.63)
Industrial 25
77428.31
(-0.10)
Resource 10
52587.29
(-0.39)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
WATCH | 'YOU are the champions!' - Somerset West locals show frontline healthcare...

03 Jul

WATCH | 'YOU are the champions!' - Somerset West locals show frontline healthcare workers love
FEEL GOOD | Miss, the dogs ate my homework - for real!

03 Jul

FEEL GOOD | Miss, the dogs ate my homework - for real!
FEEL GOOD | 60 bakers, 1 mission - feeding grateful doctors, nurses on exhausting...

02 Jul 2020

FEEL GOOD | 60 bakers, 1 mission - feeding grateful doctors, nurses on exhausting Covid shifts
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20190.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo