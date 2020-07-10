Life sentence for man who raped stepdaughter, 7, as her sister, 4, kept watch at door

A Mpumalanga man was sentenced to life in prison for raping his 7-year-old stepdaughter in 2018.

He told the victim's 4-year-old sister to keep watch at the door for the girls' mother.

The mother later dismissed the rape allegation when approached by neighbours.

The rape took place at Kgwaditiba Trust in Green Valley near Bushbuckridge on 22 February 2018.

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi, the court heard the man arrived home on the day to find the victim asleep. "He then ordered his other 4-year-old stepdaughter to stand at the door and guard for his wife."

Hlathi said neighbours noticed the girl limping as she was walking back home from school the following day. The worried neighbours asked the girl what had happened and she told them.

The neighbours then informed the mother, who dismissed the allegation as false.

"The neighbours took it upon themselves to report the matter to the police and the [man] was arrested on 23 February 2018. He was granted R1 000 bail while the two girls were relocated to a place of safety.