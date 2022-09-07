Life sentence for man who stabbed girlfriend to death after accusing her of cheating

A 32-year-old man, who stabbed his girlfriend to death after accusing her of having an affair, was sentenced to life imprisonment.

On Tuesday, the Mpumalanga High Court sentenced Tshepo Ngakane to life imprisonment for murder, 10 years' imprisonment for attempted murder, and five years for housebreaking.

According to Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala, Ngakane suspected a 35-year-old man of having an affair with his girlfriend.

On 4 March, Mohlala said, Ngakane attacked the man, stabbed him several times and left him in the bushes. Four days later, he attacked his girlfriend, Ntombifuthi Sibeko, stabbing her several times. She later succumbed to her injuries.

Mohlala said neighbours raised the alarm when they saw a two-year-old baby boy, in bloodstained clothes, walking down the street. The child and his residence were identified, after which the door of the house was forcefully opened.

"The police were summoned to the scene and, upon arrival, the door was opened and Sibeko's body was discovered lying in a pool of blood with multiple stab wounds and her ear slightly cut," said Mohlala.

He said a police investigation led to the arrest of Ngakane on 10 March 2020.





