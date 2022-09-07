49m ago

add bookmark

Life sentence for man who stabbed girlfriend to death after accusing her of cheating

accreditation
Zandile Khumalo
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A man has been sentenced for murder.
A man has been sentenced for murder.
Charles O'Rear, Getty Images

A 32-year-old man, who stabbed his girlfriend to death after accusing her of having an affair, was sentenced to life imprisonment. 

On Tuesday, the Mpumalanga High Court  sentenced Tshepo Ngakane to life imprisonment for murder, 10 years' imprisonment for attempted murder, and five years for housebreaking.

According to Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala, Ngakane suspected a 35-year-old man of having an affair with his girlfriend. 

On 4 March, Mohlala said, Ngakane attacked the man, stabbed him several times and left him in the bushes. Four days later, he attacked his girlfriend, Ntombifuthi Sibeko, stabbing her several times. She later succumbed to her injuries. 

How safe is your neighbourhood? Find out by using News24's CrimeCheck

Mohlala said neighbours raised the alarm when they saw a two-year-old baby boy, in bloodstained clothes, walking down the street. The child and his residence were identified, after which the door of the house was forcefully opened.

"The police were summoned to the scene and, upon arrival, the door was opened and Sibeko's body was discovered lying in a pool of blood with multiple stab wounds and her ear slightly cut," said Mohlala. 

He said a police investigation led to the arrest of Ngakane on 10 March 2020.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
mbombelampumalangagender based violencecrime and courts
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Some South Africans are not happy after Meghan Markle relayed a story about her 2019 royal tour to SA. What are your views?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Much ado about nothing - just more social media noise
69% - 5611 votes
Ag shame, she was totally quoted out of context
6% - 491 votes
I fully agree with their sentiments
25% - 2063 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Molefe, Singh arrests a seminal moment in SA

03 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Molefe, Singh arrests a seminal moment in SA
PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking the national shutdown

27 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking the national shutdown
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Cape Town woman turns her heartbreak into hope

26 Aug

PODCAST | Cape Town woman turns her heartbreak into hope
PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Babita Deokaran scandal with News24 investigations

20 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Babita Deokaran scandal with News24 investigations
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa facing mounting pressure over Phala Phala scandal

13 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa facing mounting pressure over Phala Phala scandal
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.32
-0.2%
Rand - Pound
19.87
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
17.23
-0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.66
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+1.0%
Gold
1,710.77
+0.5%
Silver
18.29
+1.6%
Palladium
2,014.50
+0.2%
Platinum
864.00
+0.8%
Brent Crude
92.83
-3.1%
Top 40
60,174
-1.3%
All Share
66,716
-1.2%
Resource 10
59,942
-1.7%
Industrial 25
82,503
-0.3%
Financial 15
14,794
-2.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Deaf Cape Town man to render call to prayer in South African first

02 Sep

Deaf Cape Town man to render call to prayer in South African first
How this man from Johannesburg is turning trash into treasure, one recyclable at a...

26 Aug

How this man from Johannesburg is turning trash into treasure, one recyclable at a time
Swimming sensation Lara van Niekerk on why medals don't matter and how her family...

26 Aug

Swimming sensation Lara van Niekerk on why medals don't matter and how her family keeps her humble
A litter of puppies born in Namibia in 2020 have been trained to sniff out Covid-19

26 Aug

A litter of puppies born in Namibia in 2020 have been trained to sniff out Covid-19
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22248.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo