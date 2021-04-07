Life sentence for notorious CIT robber who kidnapped, raped and murdered woman

Thabo Mosia, who was once the most wanted man for cash-in-transit heist robberies, has been sentenced to life in prison for kidnapping, rape and murder.



Mosia was sentenced on Wednesday by the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg. Other crimes he was convicted of include common assault and defeating the ends of justice.

Mosia raped and murdered SBV employee Linda Matati after kidnapping her from a party in 2016, said National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane.

News24 previously reported that Mosia allegedly met Matati at a party and offered to drive her while her friend caught a ride in another man's car.

Matati was last seen with bruises on her leg and arm and in an unconscious state in Mosia's car.

"We argued as the NPA that Mosia didn't show any remorse and that there were no prospects of rehabilitation in his case as he unashamedly told the court that he indulged and made a living out of criminal activities," Mjonondwane said.

"Mosia was once one of the most wanted criminals in the country... the sentence serves as a deterrent and we believe it gives hope to victims of gender-based violence who suffer in silence, to pursue justice."

