26m ago

add bookmark

Life sentence for man who used spade to chop girlfriend to death in front of her children

Jenni Evans
iStock
iStock
  • A murderously jealous boyfriend was sentenced to life in prison for chopping his girlfriend to death with a spade. 
  • Not only did he kill her, but he locked her three children in a room with her body, and left. 
  • Afterwards he went and told his mother what he had done, and was arrested.

A boyfriend was sentenced to life in prison for chopping his girlfriend to death with a spade in front of her children. 

Patrick Kabelo Seleho woke up his girlfriend Yvonne Dibueng Mkhomte on the night of 13 May 2019 to accuse her of cheating. 

She had been sleeping with her three children in her home in Sonderwater, Tlokwe, when Seleho argued with her and attacked her. 

It was not the first time he had attacked her, and she already had a protection order against him, according to Henry Mamothame, spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority's North West division. 

The order was issued a year earlier, and he was prohibited from insulting Mkhomte, or threatening her with violence, or verbally abusing and harassing her. 

In spite of the order, he first stabbed at her with a sharp object, then took a spade and used it to chop at her body until she died. 

ALSO READ | 73-year-old man accused of hacking woman and two kids to death in KwaZulu-Natal

Then he locked the children in the room with their bloodied mother, and left.

After that he went to his mother’s house and told her what he had done.

His mother called his uncle who went to Mkhomte's house to have a look, and called the police. 

Selohe confessed to killing Mkhomte and was charged with her murder. 

Mamothame said advocate Takalani Muneri argued for the maximum sentence because her murder was so gruesome, and to send a strong message that cases of femicide and gender-based violence would be dealt with harshly.

The Director of Public Prosecutions in the North West, advocate Moipone Noko, welcomed the judgment and commended Muneri for the successful prosecution, and the strong message sent by the criminal justice system. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
north westmahikengcourts
Lottery
2 bag the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The first Pfizer Covid vaccines have started rolling out in the UK. Will you be getting the Covid vaccine when it reaches SA?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I will
43% - 2467 votes
No, I will not
39% - 2225 votes
Only if it is affordable
17% - 993 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media

27 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide

20 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?

13 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?

06 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
view
ZAR/USD
15.02
(-0.43)
ZAR/GBP
19.97
(+0.09)
ZAR/EUR
18.21
(-0.79)
ZAR/AUD
11.32
(-1.76)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(-0.42)
Gold
1833.92
(+0.02)
Silver
23.97
(+0.56)
Platinum
1019.33
(+2.28)
Brent Crude
48.96
(+0.04)
Palladium
2328.01
(+3.64)
All Share
59282.77
(-0.02)
Top 40
54334.20
(-0.03)
Financial 15
11517.21
(-2.56)
Industrial 25
79224.92
(-0.00)
Resource 10
57216.07
(+1.00)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart

27 Nov

Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart
forsubscribers
FEEL GOOD | KZN petrol attendant lends desperate mom his car without even asking...

24 Nov

FEEL GOOD | KZN petrol attendant lends desperate mom his car without even asking her name
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo