Life sentence plus 15 years for husband who stabbed estranged wife and her friend to death

George Ntheng killed his wife and her friend on 4 March 2019.

He was arrested the same day.

Ntlheng was sentenced on Tuesday.

A North West man was handed a life sentence in the Rustenburg Regional Court on Tuesday for the murder of his estranged wife and an additional 15 years for killing her friend.

George Ntlheng, 48, murdered his wife, Boitumelo Daphney Molebatsi, 36, and her friend, Emelda Matsho, 38, at Sunrise Park in 2019.

According to Rustenburg police spokesperson, Sergeant Ofentse Mokgadi, Ntlheng committed the murders on 4 March 2019.

"On that Monday, Ntlheng followed his estranged wife, who was unaware of him following her, to a friend's house.

"While the wife was inside the house waiting for her friend, Ntlheng attacked her with a knife.

"He stabbed her multiple times, leading to her death," said Mokgadi.



Ntlheng then proceeded to the house of his estranged wife's alleged boyfriend, said Mokgadi. "The alleged boyfriend managed to escape, but Ntlheng subsequently killed Matsho, who was a friend to the wife and who happened to be in the vicinity at the time."

According to Ntlheng, both victims were brutally knifed to death.

When the Boitekong police were alerted to the attacks, Ntlheng was tracked down and arrested the same night.

Warrant Officer Richard Mfaladi, a Boitekong detective, was assigned the case as the investigating officer and he helped the State successfully oppose bail in court numerous times, said Ntlheng.

The Bojanala sub-district 2 acting district commander, Brigadier Regina Ntoagae and her management team welcomed the sentence.

Ntoagae lauded Mfaladi and Constable Patrick Sebalane, who helped crack the case, for their "sterling detective work".