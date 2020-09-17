Life sentences for 2 friends who broke into KZN home and raped sleeping teen

Two friends will spend the rest of their lives in jail after raping a sleeping teenager.

The men broke into her home and raped her all night.

They were convicted in the Ulundi Magistrate's Court this week.

Two KwaZulu-Natal friends, who broke into a home and raped a sleeping teenager, have been sentenced to life imprisonment, police said on Thursday.

The duo - Sifundo Khumalo, 29, and Khethokuhle Dubazane, 26 - were sentenced to life imprisonment for rape on Wednesday in the Ulundi Regional Court.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said an 18-year-old was asleep in her home in Njomelwane in Mahlabathini on 5 November, 2018, when Dubazane and Khumalo "gained entry through the window and accosted her".

"They raped her until the following morning. She reported the matter to the police and charges of rape were opened at the Mahlabathini police station. The docket was transferred to the Ulundi Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit (FCS) for further investigation. The accused were later arrested and made several court appearances until they were successfully convicted and sentenced."

In a separate incident, Bosman Dlamini, 33, was sentenced to 20 years imprisonment after he strangled and raped a woman, who asked him to walk her home in September 2018.

Gwala said the victim, who was 32 at the time, was at the tavern when "she lost track of time and requested the accused to accompany her to her home".

"While they were at her home, the accused pushed her to the ground, strangled and raped her. A case of rape was opened at the Plessislaer SAPS and the docket was transferred to the Plessislaer FCS Unit for investigation."

Dlamini made several court appearances and was on Wednesday found guilty of rape in the Pietermaritzburg Regional Court.

"We appreciate the heavy sentence handed to the accused and we hope it will serve as a lesson to others. We pray that this heavy sentence will the help the victims to find closure and healing," said provincial commissioner Lieutenant-General Khombinkosi Jula.

