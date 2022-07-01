34m ago

add bookmark

Life sentences for Benoni man who raped his children, used them for pornography

accreditation
Lisalee Solomons
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The man as sentenced to two life terms. (Getty Images)
The man as sentenced to two life terms. (Getty Images)
  • A Benoni man was sentenced to two life terms and 83 years for raping his children.
  • He also used the children for pornography.
  • He pleaded guilty to 426 charges.

"Fatherhood is a calling, and he abused that position of power."

These were the words of the prosecutor, Jeffery Nethononda, after the high court sitting in Benoni on Friday sentenced a father of three children to two life terms.

He received an additional 83 years for the remaining charges.

The 41-year-old man, whose identity was withheld to protect the identity of the children, was arrested in February last year after one of the children confided in a family relative about the ordeal.

The incident was reported to the police. 

Known only as "Mr X", he pleaded guilty to all 426 charges against him, which included:

  • Two counts of rape;
  • Two counts of using a child for pornography;
  • Three counts of creation or production of child pornography;
  • 407 counts of possession of child pornography;
  • Two counts of attempted compelled rape;
  • Two counts of sexual assault, compelled rape, compelled sexual assault, exposure or display of child pornography to children;
  • Two counts of compelling or causing a child to witness sexual assault; and
  • Two counts of compelling or causing a child to witness the sexual act.

During the trial, the court heard that Mr X committed these offences against his two stepsons and daughter between 2012 and 2021.

The offences took place in their home when the mother of the children was at work and the children were left in his care.

He would ask the minor boys to take pictures of their sister's private parts and send it to him for his pleasure.

Nethononda said Mr X had no regard for children's rights as enshrined in the Constitution.

READ | Gauteng teacher accused of drugging, raping Grade 8 pupil found not guilty by labour council

"Fatherhood is a calling, and Mr X abused that position of power. The degradation of children through child pornography is serious harm, which impairs their dignity and devalues their worth. The children will be traumatised for life because of what he put them through. 

"Therefore, there were no compelling circumstances advanced by Mr X to deviate from the prescribed minimum sentence," said Nethononda. 

The National Prosecuting Authority welcomed the sentence. 

The judge ordered that the sentences run concurrently.

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
gautengjohannesburgcrime
Lottery
3 bag the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Are you going to keep wearing a mask following the announcement that it is no longer required under law?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No ways, I'm done
5% - 6042 votes
Yes, I still want to be cautious
90% - 107476 votes
Only certain circumstances
5% - 5397 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree

25 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree
PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought

18 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought
LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality

16 Jun

LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.42
-0.8%
Rand - Pound
19.79
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.08
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.15
+0.8%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-1.3%
Gold
1,801.63
-0.3%
Silver
19.75
-2.6%
Palladium
1,961.50
+1.1%
Platinum
882.50
-1.7%
Brent Crude
109.03
-3.1%
Top 40
59,640
-0.8%
All Share
65,662
-0.9%
Resource 10
61,245
-3.9%
Industrial 25
80,264
+1.1%
Financial 15
14,564
-0.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her...

11h ago

'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her newborn's rare condition
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains...

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
GOOD NEWS | Ultramarathon champ Bruce Fordyce to provide 200 defibrillators at...

30 Jun

GOOD NEWS | Ultramarathon champ Bruce Fordyce to provide 200 defibrillators at park runs
Soweto 50 Icons help motivate the youth

30 Jun

Soweto 50 Icons help motivate the youth
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22180.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo