Life sentences for woman and two hitmen she hired to kill her husband 11 years ago

accreditation
Zandile Khumalo
A Mpumalanga woman and the two hitmen she hired to murder her husband have been sentenced to life in prison.
A Mpumalanga woman and the two hitmen she hired to murder her husband have been sentenced to life in prison.
André Damons
  • A Mpumalanga woman and two hitmen were sentenced to life imprisonment for murder. 
  • Thembisa Zulu hired Seeta Mofokeng and Mojalefa Matsobane to kill her husband.
  • The murder was committed in 2011 and they were arrested in 2016.

A 47-year-old Mpumalanga woman and the two hitmen she hired to murder her husband have been sentenced to life imprisonment. 

Thembisa Zulu and the hitmen, Seeta Mofokeng, 44, and Mojalefa Matsobane, 43, were sentenced in the Mpumalanga High Court in Delmas on Thursday.

All three were declared unfit to possess firearms. Mofokeng was also sentenced to five years in prison for the unlawful possession of a firearm, as well three years for illegal possession of ammunition. The sentences will run concurrently.

According to Mpumalanga Hawks spokesperson Captain Dineo Sekgotodi, on 4 July 2011 at about 04:00, 58-year-old taxi owner Devillier Zulu was shot in front of his home in Extension 15, Embalenhle.

Thembisa Zulu organised two hitman to murder her h
Thembisa Zulu organised two hitman to murder her husband Devilier Dan Zulu, 58, a taxi owner.
Seetsa Mofokeng, 44, was slapped with an additiona
Seetsa Mofokeng, 44, was slapped with an additional five years for unlawful possession of a firearm and three years for unlawful possession of ammunition, which will run concurrently with life sentence.
Mojalefa Matsobane, 43 along with his mate shot an
Mojalefa Matsobane, 43 along with his mate shot and killed Zulu in front of his house.

During the investigation, it was established that Devillier's wife had hired two hitmen, Mofokeng and Matsobane, who ambushed the deceased at his home.

Sekgotodi added:

It was further established that on that day, the deceased alerted the wife of his arrival while he was at the gate. When the gate opened, the hitmen fatally wounded the victim and fled the scene.

The hitmen were arrested more than five years later, on 2 September 2016. The wife was arrested on 19 September 2016.

Provincial Hawks head Major General Zodwa Mokoena said: "The release of the accused on bail did not deter the investigating officer [from] his goal of a successful prosecution," she said.

Mokoena applauded the judiciary for its role.


