Life under lockdown: How SA is moving on

This week marks more than 11 weeks since South Africa embarked on a nationwide lockdown to slow down the spread of Covid-19, and help health authorities prepare.
However, as the lockdown continued, South Africa's willingness to adhere to lockdown regulations declined, with many buying cigarettes or visiting friends or families, and hosting braais against lockdown regulations.
News24 spoke to South Africans across to the country to see how they have been moving on with life since the lockdown started.
Names have in some instances been changed to protect the identities of those interviewed.
Claire, private school teacher, Cape Town
Work in lockdown Level 3 has been like redoing my teaching degree. Every teaching method has gone out of the window and I have had to almost overnight learn a new set of skills. But it's been great to see students' faces and have a purpose to my day. In terms of the lockdown rules, I am not too bothered. I am exposing myself to almost 300 students a week - a braai with friends isn't going to make much of a difference?
James, 38, copywriter, Greenside, Johannesburg
I have been really good with the lockdown regulations, mostly. But my hair has been bugging me, so I had an anonymous hairdresser cut my hair. It was so secretive. I got the number from a close friend after I asked on a WhatsApp group where I could get the hair cut. The hairdresser messaged me back quickly asking for my location, telling me to prepare a spot outside, and he came to cut my hair within about 20 minutes, with a mask and hand gloves. We didn't really talk - and I had to drop the money into a plastic bag, so that he doesn't have to touch it - R320 for a haircut.
Bevan, 38, editor, Cape Town
Considering what I do for a living, and constantly keeping up-to-date with research and the latest science, I'm probably overly cautious. Add to that the fact that I am a type-2 diabetic – albeit that my diabetes is well controlled – being careful just makes sense to me. So, while we may have shifted to Level 3, I am still very much stuck in a Level 5 mindset. I can't rely on others to look after my health, it's my responsibility, so while I am more than limiting movements – I haven't left the house since before lockdown started. It's purely a case of short-term "losses" versus the long-term benefits, and for me it's a small sacrifice.
Michelle, 25, Business analyst, Morningside, Johannesburg
I went to the hairdresser the first time this week, because my hair was stressing me out. I had to get my wig treated. I just asked my regular hairdresser if she is still open and she said yes, but that I have to come before 4 o'clock so that the police cannot see the light. And I also went on a hike this morning with colleagues and it was park-run vibes, with people dancing, and no one was wearing masks. I am probably going to see more people going forward because we need to start experiencing normality, it's starting to affect my mental health and it's not okay.
Maxine, 33, writer, Eldorado Park, Johannesburg
When my stock of cigarettes started going empty two weeks into the lockdown, I just drove to the garage to go buy cigarettes and the petrol attendant quickly brought it, and thereafter I started buying at the local shop. I visit my parents and sisters regularly, but we try to keep social distance. My boyfriend also visits often, and I go to the shops with him. I am very paranoid so I don't think I'll break any more rules, but the only rule I will continue to break is the cigarettes.
Angelo, high school teacher, Cape Town
This new relaxed level has pushed my anxiety levels up. On the eve of school reopening this week, I needed to head out for a few hours with my wife. She hasn't been out since she gave birth in February. The uncertainty is what bothers me the most: are kids and families being safe? How much safer can I be, who do I offend with my stance around Covid-19 and lockdown protocol? Am I supposed to care about the feelings of other people when protecting myself and my family with my behaviour? I stay at home as much as possible, I do our shopping every two weeks and exercise on my own. I'm grateful that we've been granted a bigger window period for exercise because that's my coping mechanism. I fear cabin fever may creep in should we go back to Level 4 or 5.
Rehana, occupational therapist, Cape Town
Level 3, in my opinion, feels as though we are no longer in lockdown. Roads are flooded with cars again and malls are saturated with people. Might I add, people are not adhering to the safety regulations, especially not wearing the face masks appropriately. When I am out - and I see people not adhering to the regulations - I make it a point to politely remind and educate them on it, such as how to wear a mask. I feel that it is everyone's responsibility to care for the next as they would want to be cared for. I feel Level 3 has got people acting as if the ban has been lifted and this scares me. It also has me wanting to remain more indoors than ever and leave only for essential purposes.
Ethan, 28, student, Parktown, Johannesburg
I haven't been smoking, I haven't been drinking, but I have had individuals over for coffee regularly. Always one person - never two, but the need to see someone grew too much. I'm alone in Johannesburg, with no family, what I am supposed to do? We have to adapt to a new reality, we have to find a workable solution.
Aadillah, 29, writer, Sea Point, Cape Town
After two months, I had to go see my boyfriend and his dog in the park. We had to meet in the park because we didn't want to infect his parents or put his family at risk. It was difficult not to touch, so we just locked arms because at least there's clothing to cover our skin. But we didn't kiss, because we were wearing masks. I will probably break the rules again to see him because it is not normal for people to be away from each other this long.
Kelly, 29, editor, Cape Town CBD
I have seen my mom occasionally. Sometimes she will park outside my house, and I would stand on the other side of the road and talk for about 10 to 15 minutes. I just have this insane fear that I have the virus, I do not want to be the person who gives it to my mother. I have seen my best friend once for about an hour or so. We just chatted. I haven't had a hug from someone since the lockdown started. I just miss human connection. Just really want a hug. And I really just want to find a romantic connection. My plans for 2020 was to meet someone and those have just gone to sh*t.
Joey, 33, banker, Norwood, Johannesburg
I have been randomly agreeing to meet up for coffee now and again, and even under Level 5, I travelled to visit my parents because I preferred to do the shopping for them. Recently, I have been going for runs in small groups with my local gym, with people that I trust and know.