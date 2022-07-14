5m ago

Lifestyle audits of senior public works dept staff in full swing - De Lille

Marvin Charles
Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure Patricia de Lille.
Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure Patricia de Lille.
Jan Gerber, News24
  • The public works and infrastructure department says a lifestyle audit of senior staff is underway. 
  • Patricia de Lille requested the SIU's assistance in conducting the lifestyle audits.
  • During the SIU's work on the lifestyle audits, the SAPS Criminal Record Centre was consulted.

The public works and infrastructure department says a lifestyle audit of its senior staff is underway.

Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille confirmed that lifestyle audits had been conducted on senior management officials.

"The progress of this important task is welcomed," she said, after receiving a report on the matter earlier this week.

De Lille had requested the Special Investigating Unit's (SIU) assistance in conducting the lifestyle audits, which started in January in line with a secondment agreement. 

"The regulatory framework, which guided the audit, included the Constitution of South Africa, the Public Service Act, the Public Administration Act, the Public Service Regulations and the Protection of Personal Information Act," De Lille said. 

Documentation, such as integrity forms and supporting documents, were received from 47 staff members, while 13 officials are still required to submit outstanding documentation.  

"The lifestyle audit also included verification of criminal records for senior staff members," the minister said. 

During the SIU's work on the lifestyle audits, the SAPS Criminal Record Centre was consulted - and, of 60 staff members, 58 were found to have no criminal record. 

Preliminary checks indicate that the remaining two officials were possibly linked to a criminal record. 

ALSO READ | Lifestyle audits: Govt dragging heels in rooting out errant workers - here's how provinces compare

Fingerprints were collected from the two officials and submitted to the SAPS Criminal Record Centre for verification. 

A review of the 47 completed staff submissions was conducted, and draft reports for each individual were compiled. This process is being finalised.

The outcomes of the lifestyle audits are expected to be finalised in the coming months. 

Financial discloser 

Earlier this week, De Lille signed off a report and wrote a letter to the acting chairperson of the Public Service Commission, Professor Somadoda Fikeni, confirming that all designated employees for the 2021/2022 financial year had submitted their financial disclosures.  

Each year, in terms of the Public Service Regulations of 2016, designated employees are required to submit their financial interests. 

De Lille said a total of 183 senior members submitted their financial disclosures for the period 1 April 2021 to 31 March 2022.  

"I can, therefore, confirm that the department has fully complied and submitted all financial disclosures to the Public Service Commission within the stipulated timeframe," she said.  

De Lille said she hoped the lifestyle audits would reveal that staff members had conducted themselves ethically and with integrity - because they are entrusted in the public service to ensure that they conduct their work with the highest level of integrity. 

"Where there is cause to act against staff members, I will be keeping track of this work to ensure that action is taken where needed," she said. 

