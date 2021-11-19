Lifman loses bid to get passport back for job in Turkey

Businessman Mark Lifman was denied permission to amend his bail conditions to take up a job in Turkey while he waits for his trial.

The High Court said it might be difficult to get him back to South Africa for his trial.

Lifman was arrested in connection with an alleged conspiracy to murder steroid smuggler Brian Wainstein.

Murder-accused businessman Mark Lifman was denied permission to leave South Africa to take up a job offer in Turkey while he waits to go on trial in a case involving the murder of steroid smuggler Brian Wainstein.



Lifman had hoped to work for Cisiy Textiles in Bursa, and travel abroad in work which requires touching and seeing fabric and yarn in real life.

Wainstein was shot dead at his home in Constantia in 2017, with his wife and child present.

The accused are Lifman, Jerome Booysen, André Naude, Sam Phillip Farquharson, Jakobus Stevens, Egan Norman, Wayne Henderson, Anthony Aamier van der Watt, Ricardo Maarman, Typhyenne Jantjies, Rowendal Stevens, Bevan Cedrick Ezaus, Bradley de Bula, Kashif Hanslo, Rosendale Stevens, and Ismail Cupido.

READ | Long wait for Steroid King murder trial

The charges include defeating the ends of justice, money laundering, conspiracy to commit public violence, conspiracy to commit murder, and possession of an unlicenced firearm.

Lifman had hoped the court would amend his bail conditions and give his passport back, given that he has diligently attended all of the pre-trial proceedings so far.

He proposed supplying the police with copies of return air tickets, coming back to South Africa for all of his court dates, adding another R100 000 on to the R100 000 bail already held by the State, being available by phone and WhatsApp to the police, and letting them know if he changes address in Turkey.

He also said he would report to the South Africa Honorary Consul in Istanbul.

He also asked that he be allowed to travel to Dubai during the application.

The court heard that he would work for Cisiy Textiles and would be based in Busra, Turkey, after an offer by the late owner's son Mohammad Yasin.

He said he had already helped them by sourcing fabrics, attending trade fairs and meeting agents and manufacturers before the Covid-19 pandemic struck.

READ | 'Steroid King' murder: Lifman, Booysen, Naude back in court

He had travelled to Turkey, Israel, Russia, China, Hong Kong, the USA, the United Kingdom, Greece, Poland, Netherlands, Belgium, Dubai, and Georgia previously for the company.

However, Acting Judge Adrian Montzinger flagged some discrepancies between information submitted in Lifman's initial bail application and the amendment application.

He said Lifman did not mention this work during his first bail application.

He said during the amendment application, at first Lifman said he would need to travel to Turkey, Europe, South America and the rest of Africa, but then whittled his itinerary down to just Dubai.



He said Lifman was essentially asking for permission to set up a new base and a new life in Turkey in the "mysterious" application.

"This Court is of the view that the sudden need to travel to take up an employment opportunity, of which the details are skeletal, is a concern," he said.

Montzinger added that the State is already struggling to extradite another accused, who is an alleged associate of Lifman, from Turkey, because South Africa does not have a strong extradition agreement with that country.

"It is not inconceivable that Mr Lifman will take advantage of such a situation if the opportunity presents itself," said Montzinger, dismissing the application.

READ | Booysen, Lifman and 13 others back in Cape Town court for 'Steroid King' murder

Former security company co-owner Matthew Breet from West Beach in Cape Town was sentenced to 20 years in jail on a charge of murder in terms of a plea agreement that contained admissions he made about his role in Wainstein's murder.

He used to be one of Wainstein's bodyguards and was found to have arranged the murder, with the instruction that Wainstein's wife and child should not be hurt.



Two co-accused were shot dead in the run-up to the trial.



William "Red" Stevens was shot dead in Kraaifontein on 2 February this year, and Jason Maits was gunned down outside his house in Mitchells Plain on 5 March.