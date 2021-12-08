1h ago

add bookmark

Lighter-skinned women and girls at high risk of being sold in the sex slave trade in Mozambique - report

accreditation
Lenin Ndebele
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Photo: Getty Images/Gallo Images
  • A report has revealed that healthy-looking and lighter-skinned women and girls are sold as sex slaves for between R9 000 and R26 000 in Mozambique.
  • Kidnapped child soldiers are part of those who "pick wives" from those sold sex slaves.
  • Since 2018, at least 600 girls and women have been taken captive.

Healthy-looking and lighter-skinned women and girls are at high risk of being kidnapped and sold in the sex slave trade in conflict-torn northern Cabo Delgado province in Mozambique, according to a report.

Human Rights Watch (HRW) said yesterday that there was a ready market from an armed group, Al Sunnah wa Jama'ah (ASWJ), also known as Al-Shabab (or mashababos), linked to the Islamic State (ISIS).

Since 2018, at least 600 girls and women have been taken captive. Most of them don't find their way back home.

In a statement, HRW said the women were sold for between $600 and $1 600 (R9 498 - R25 328).

"Others have been sold to foreign fighters for between 40 000 and 120 000 Meticais ($600 to $1 800)," read the statement.

HRW conducted "remote" interviews with 37 people, including survivors and their families. One woman narrated the story of how she was forced to identify houses where there were young girls in the neighbourhood of Dica town. She said the captors said they were not interested in older women with children and likely diseases. Instead, the age range they were interested in was 12 to 17 years.

A 34-year-old former male abductee, who is not named for security reasons, said he was tasked with selecting which girls would sleep with selected fighters on their return from terrorist missions. Those who resisted "were punished with beatings and no food for days".

READ | Man jailed for kidnapping girl, 14, from Mozambique, keeping her as his 'second wife' in SA

Save The Children, using information based on officially recorded cases, said last year that 51 young girls were abducted by non-state actors in Cabo Delgado. In one of the cases pointed out by the organisation, on 9 June 2020, 10 girls were abducted while drawing water from a local well. The organisation said  seven girls watched as 11 people were beheaded while they were taken into captivity in June last year.

No headway has been made despite a frantic call from the African Union Commission's special envoy on women, peace, and security in April this year, for regional and international partners involved in fighting rebel forces in Mozambique to help put an end to the abuse.

The abuse and kidnapping of women and children by rebel forces is a contravention of the AU Protocol to the African Charter on Human and Peoples' Rights on the Rights of Women in Africa (the Maputo Protocol of 2005).

While concern has been concentrated on women and girls, boys too are faced with the brunt of the abuse and kidnapping. Al-Shabab was found to be training boys to fight government forces in violation of the international prohibition on the use of child soldiers.

In the town of Palma, parents say they have seen their children return wielding guns alongside older soldiers to raid villages.

Consistent media reports in Mozambique tell stories of young boys in fighting ranks who behave like adult men and even pick "wives" among kidnapped girls.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
isismozambiquesex traffickingcrime
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 2 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
President Ramaphosa has punted the idea of mandatory Covid-19 vaccinations for South Africans. This is:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
The right thing to do. We desperately need more South Africans vaccinated to prevent further mutations and restore normality in our lives.
70% - 12526 votes
A risky strategy. Compulsory vaccinations may have unintended consequences and damage our rollout campaign.
30% - 5317 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide

22 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide
PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better

13 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better
PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back

06 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.77
+0.5%
Rand - Pound
20.80
+0.9%
Rand - Euro
17.82
+0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.25
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.7%
Gold
1,784.68
+0.0%
Silver
22.40
-0.5%
Palladium
1,845.00
-0.5%
Platinum
958.50
+0.1%
Brent Crude
75.44
+3.2%
Top 40
66,054
-0.7%
All Share
72,467
-0.7%
Resource 10
68,753
-2.0%
Industrial 25
95,841
-0.2%
Financial 15
14,284
+0.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | From overalls to the runway - engineer follows his dream into the...

30 Nov

FEEL GOOD | From overalls to the runway - engineer follows his dream into the fashion world
WATCH | Sarmiethon challenge: Cape Town NGO makes 50 000 sandwiches in 8 hours

26 Nov

WATCH | Sarmiethon challenge: Cape Town NGO makes 50 000 sandwiches in 8 hours
WATCH | Local self-taught watchmaker brings the past to the present with his designs

25 Nov

WATCH | Local self-taught watchmaker brings the past to the present with his designs
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (2.0.21341.13) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo