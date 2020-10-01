6m ago

Lights out and caught out: Man in posh Joburg estate offers R5K bribe over R460K electricity bill

Jenni Evans
A man was arrested for allegedly trying to bribe technicians into reconnecting his power.
A man was arrested for allegedly trying to bribe technicians into reconnecting his power.
City Power
  • A resident of Johannesburg's upmarket Dainfern was arrested for allegedly trying to bribe technicians after he went into arrears.
  • City Power said he had not paid his electricity bill of R463 000. 
  • He allegedly offered a R5 000 bribe to avoid staying in the dark, but was nabbed in a sting.

A Dainfern resident, who owed Johannesburg's City Power R463 000, was arrested for allegedly trying to bribe technicians to reconnect his lights.

City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena said the power at the man's double storey house was cut off on Wednesday. 

He then allegedly offered technicians R5 000 to reconnect his power. 

A sting was set up with undercover police during which he allegedly paid the first tranche of R1 500. 

He was arrested and taken into custody at Douglasdale police station.

The latest turn of events comes after City Power flipped the switch on 204 customers who, collectively, owe around R13 million. 

The biggest debt was R1.4 million in a house with no electricity meter.

Last week's cut-off operation was initially delayed as City Power could not gain access, but when it threatened to cut off the whole estate, it was allowed in. 

"We would like to warn our customers against offering bribes to City Power officials as this is a serious criminal offence," said Mangena. 

