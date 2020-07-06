Lights, water and power: Mokonyane's home repairs under scrutiny at state capture inquiry

The Zondo commission's legal team has conducted an inspection-in-loco at the home of former minister Nomvula Mokonyane.

A private contractor has confirmed to the commission that he did some repairs at Mononyane's house in Krugersdorp.

His testimony comes after allegations made by former Bosasa COO that Mokonyane received maintenance at her home, paid for by the services company.

The state capture inquiry's legal team conducted an inspection-in-loco at the home of former environmental affairs minister Nomvula Mokonyane on Sunday.

This was done ahead of Bosasa-related testimony from private contractor Charl Le Roux, who confirmed to the commission that he had done some repair work at Mokonyane's home.

Le Roux's testimony comes after allegations made by former Bosasa operations chief Angelo Agrizzi that Mokonyane received cash payments from the services firm, while it also paid for maintenance at her home, including a garden service, repairs to electric fencing and the installation of new camera systems.

On Monday, evidence leader advocate Viwe Notshe said the commission's team and Mokonyane's legal representatives met at her house to "see" whether the features mentioned in Le Roux's testimony were there.

Testified

Early last year, Agrizzi, who testified before the commission, levelled extensive allegations of corruption against several government officials, including Mokonyane.

He alleged the former minister received R50 000 a month in cash from Bosasa. Agrizzi also told the commission that Mokonyane received gifts, including meat and alcohol for family.

However, in an affidavit deposed to the commission, Mokonyane has denied the allegations.

During Le Roux's testimony on Monday, he said he visited Mokonyane's home in Krugersdorp on numerous occasions.

He said when he entered the premises, he saw an expensive car.

"I looked and I saw it was an Aston Martin," he told the commission.

He told Zondo that he fixed some outside lights, water features and a back-up power system, among other things.

The commission will resume on Thursday.