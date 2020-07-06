52m ago

add bookmark

Lights, water and power: Mokonyane's home repairs under scrutiny at state capture inquiry

Jeanette Chabalala
Nomvula Mokonyane.
Nomvula Mokonyane.
Morapedi Mashashe
  • The Zondo commission's legal team has conducted an inspection-in-loco at the home of former minister Nomvula Mokonyane. 
  • A private contractor has confirmed to the commission that he did some repairs at Mononyane's house in Krugersdorp.  
  • His testimony comes after allegations made by former Bosasa COO that Mokonyane received maintenance at her home, paid for by the services company.  

The state capture inquiry's legal team conducted an inspection-in-loco at the home of former environmental affairs minister Nomvula Mokonyane on Sunday.

This was done ahead of Bosasa-related testimony from private contractor Charl Le Roux, who confirmed to the commission that he had done some repair work at Mokonyane's home.

Le Roux's testimony comes after allegations made by former Bosasa operations chief Angelo Agrizzi that Mokonyane received cash payments from the services firm, while it also paid for maintenance at her home, including a garden service, repairs to electric fencing and the installation of new camera systems.

On Monday, evidence leader advocate Viwe Notshe said the commission's team and Mokonyane's legal representatives met at her house to "see" whether the features mentioned in Le Roux's testimony were there. 

Testified

Early last year, Agrizzi, who testified before the commission, levelled extensive allegations of corruption against several government officials, including Mokonyane.

He alleged the former minister received R50 000 a month in cash from Bosasa. Agrizzi also told the commission that Mokonyane received gifts, including meat and alcohol for family.

READ | Mokonyane not aware of any allegations against her at state capture commission

However, in an affidavit deposed to the commission, Mokonyane has denied the allegations.

During Le Roux's testimony on Monday, he said he visited Mokonyane's home in Krugersdorp on numerous occasions.  

He said when he entered the premises, he saw an expensive car.

"I looked and I saw it was an Aston Martin," he told the commission. 

He told Zondo that he fixed some outside lights, water features and a back-up power system, among other things. 

The commission will resume on Thursday.

Related Links
Defending Gavin Watson: Last rites as Bosasa, Mokonyane make a last stand
I will tell you what Agrizzi has done - Mokonyane's threat at Gavin Watson memorial
State capture: 'I intend to provide the commission with an honest account' - Mokonyane
Read more on:
bosasanomvula mokonyanestate capture inquiry
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The rumour mill is rife that SA's Super Rugby franchises will play in an expanded PRO16 in Europe. Should SA Rugby look to head north?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it makes sense logistically
35% - 687 votes
No, not playing the Kiwi teams regularly equals self-destruction
22% - 421 votes
SA Rugby needs teams in both hemispheres
43% - 831 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul 2020

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.97
(+0.41)
ZAR/GBP
21.18
(+0.31)
ZAR/EUR
19.19
(-0.16)
ZAR/AUD
11.83
(+0.02)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.29)
Gold
1784.28
(+0.51)
Silver
18.27
(+1.38)
Platinum
823.00
(+1.73)
Brent Crude
42.87
(0.00)
Palladium
1944.99
(+1.30)
All Share
54846.28
(+0.60)
Top 40
50503.91
(+0.65)
Financial 15
10134.53
(-0.15)
Industrial 25
76434.98
(-0.16)
Resource 10
51142.00
(+2.00)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
WATCH | 'YOU are the champions!' - Somerset West locals show frontline healthcare...

03 Jul

WATCH | 'YOU are the champions!' - Somerset West locals show frontline healthcare workers love
FEEL GOOD | Miss, the dogs ate my homework - for real!

03 Jul

FEEL GOOD | Miss, the dogs ate my homework - for real!
FEEL GOOD | 60 bakers, 1 mission - feeding grateful doctors, nurses on exhausting...

02 Jul

FEEL GOOD | 60 bakers, 1 mission - feeding grateful doctors, nurses on exhausting Covid shifts
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20182.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo