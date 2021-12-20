Limpopo advocate charged with murder after allegedly running girlfriend over

A Limpopo advocate charged with murder for allegedly running his girlfriend over, has been released on R1 000 bail.

Lawrence Tleane appeared at the Polokwane Magistrate's Court on Friday and is expected to return in February.

Limpopo police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the incident happened at about 02:10 on 8 December.

He said Westenburg police received a report about an accident in one of the streets in Lesedi Park, outside Polokwane, and quickly rushed there.

Mojapelo said:

On their arrival at the scene, they found a woman lying on the ground next to a Mercedes-Benz.





"Preliminary police investigations conducted at the scene revealed that there was an argument between the victim and the suspect (reportedly her boyfriend). The suspect allegedly drove the car and knocked her down, fatally wounding her. The victim was certified dead [at] the scene.

"The deceased was identified as Tumelo Mamahudu Seshwueni, aged 24," Mojapelo said.

Tleane was arrested on the spot and his vehicle was seized.

"He appeared in the Polokwane Magistrate's Court on 10 December 2021 and again on 17 December 2021. He was granted R1 000 bail. The case was remanded to 22 February 2022."

