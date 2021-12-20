37m ago

add bookmark

Limpopo advocate charged with murder after allegedly running girlfriend over

accreditation
Compiled by Botho Molosankwe
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Lawrence Tleane has been arrested.
Lawrence Tleane has been arrested.
Facebook

A Limpopo advocate charged with murder for allegedly running his girlfriend over, has been released on R1 000 bail.

Lawrence Tleane appeared at the Polokwane Magistrate's Court on Friday and is expected to return in February.

READ | Man remanded in custody for killing wife's friend

Limpopo police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the incident happened at about 02:10 on 8 December.

He said Westenburg police received a report about an accident in one of the streets in Lesedi Park, outside Polokwane, and quickly rushed there.

Mojapelo said:

On their arrival at the scene, they found a woman lying on the ground next to a Mercedes-Benz.


"Preliminary police investigations conducted at the scene revealed that there was an argument between the victim and the suspect (reportedly her boyfriend). The suspect allegedly drove the car and knocked her down, fatally wounding her. The victim was certified dead [at] the scene.

"The deceased was identified as Tumelo Mamahudu Seshwueni, aged 24," Mojapelo said.

Tleane was arrested on the spot and his vehicle was seized.

"He appeared in the Polokwane Magistrate's Court on 10 December 2021 and again on 17 December 2021. He was granted R1 000 bail. The case was remanded to 22 February 2022."

Did you know you can listen to articles? Subscribe to News24 for access to this exciting feature and more.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
limpopogender-based violencecrime
Lottery
Super Saturday for 2 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What did you think of FIA race director Michael Masi's decisions which affected the race result on Sunday?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's left a bitter taste for the sport
21% - 2025 votes
He did the right thing, we saw real racing
53% - 5046 votes
No surprise, FIA has been inconsistent all year
26% - 2492 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide

22 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.84
+0.5%
Rand - Pound
20.90
+0.8%
Rand - Euro
17.85
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.26
+0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.2%
Gold
1,797.84
-0.1%
Silver
22.37
+0.0%
Palladium
1,733.50
-2.9%
Platinum
929.00
-1.0%
Brent Crude
73.52
-2.0%
Top 40
63,691
-1.5%
All Share
70,123
-1.5%
Resource 10
66,919
-2.3%
Industrial 25
91,261
-0.6%
Financial 15
14,043
-2.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
KZN woman graduates with a bachelor's degree at the same university she cleans

14 Dec

KZN woman graduates with a bachelor's degree at the same university she cleans
WATCH | 'Being brown is lovable!' Mom makes dolls to promote diversity in toy...

16 Dec

WATCH | 'Being brown is lovable!' Mom makes dolls to promote diversity in toy industry
FEEL GOOD | Activist cycles from Joburg to Cape Town to raise funds for girl...

15 Dec

FEEL GOOD | Activist cycles from Joburg to Cape Town to raise funds for girl fighting cancer
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (2.0.21343.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo