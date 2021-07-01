Limpopo ANC dismisses Thulamela mayor over VBS scandal

Thulamela Mayor Mushoni Tshifhango has been fired for his involvement in the VBS scandal.

The ANC in Limpopo said it acted on the recommendation of its regional leadership.

Several other mayors in the province were in the past relieved of their positions for illegal VBS investments.

The mayor of the Thulamela Local Municipality in the Vhembe District of Limpopo has been dismissed for his involvement in the infamous VBS scandal which cost the entity millions of rand.

In a statement on Thursday, ANC provincial spokesperson Donald Selamolela said the party's provincial executive committee (PEC) took the decision to fire Mushoni Tshifhango on the recommendations of its regional leadership in Vhembe.

The Vhembe District is where hundreds of ordinary people collectively lost millions of rand of their investments when VBS ultimately collapsed due to unlawful fiduciary activities.

Tshifhango was found to have unilaterally and unlawfully invested the municipality's funds in VBS which was registered in terms of the Bank Act.

It was also found his decision was in breach of the municipality's own investment policy.

He also failed to ensure that VBS provide the municipality with its credit rating report.

"… the mayor has failed to monitor and oversee the exercise of responsibilities assigned in terms of the MFMA [Municipal Finance Management Act], and provide diligent leadership in the matter.

Selamolela said:

The PEC took this decision on the recommendations of the ANC regional executive committee in Vhembe, the resolutions of the Municipal Special Council held in June 2021 and numerous forensic reports which investigated these unlawful and irregular investments.

Several municipalities in Limpopo unlawfully invested their funds in VBS, and the move led to seven ANC-aligned mayors being recalled from their positions.

Almost three years ago, two SA Municipal Workers Union leaders in Vhembe, Ronald Mani and Timmy Musetsho, were shot dead after being outspoken about municipalities' illegal investments in VBS.

Four men have since been arrested in connection with the murders.

ANC provincial treasurer Danny Msiza, along with former VBS top executives, had been charged with fraud, among others, in relation to what is now infamously referred to as the "VBS great heist".

The accused allegedly looted the now defunct bank out of more than R2 billion between 2015 and 2018.

In December 2018, three months after the release of advocate Terry Motau's The Great Bank Heist report, both Msiza and provincial deputy chairperson Florence Radzilani stepped aside on the recommendations of the integrity commission and the ANC's national working committee, City Press reported.

But the party's national executive committee ruled last July that they should be reinstated.