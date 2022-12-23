38m ago

Limpopo and Mpumalanga provinces claim highest measles cases as infections climb to 227

Cebelihle Bhengu
Limpopo and Mpumalanga provinces have claimed the highest measles infections as positive cases climb to 227.
  • The National Institute for Communicable Diseases has reported 227 lab-confirmed cases of measles.
  • Limpopo has 110 cases and Mpumalanga has 64.
  • Parents are encouraged to immunise their children to prevent further spread.

Limpopo and Mpumalanga provinces continue to register the majority of measles infections. 

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said lab-confirmed cases of measles had increased to 227 nationwide, with Limpopo recording 110 cases and Mpumalanga 64 during the outbreak. North West has 27 cases, Gauteng has 10 and Free State has five. 

"The number of measles cases in the country continues to rise. Prevention and control of measles outbreaks can only be achieved through vaccination. Clinicians across the country are urged to be on the lookout for measles cases," the NICD said. 

Last week, the Department of Health confirmed 184 cases. It said interprovincial travelling during the festive season raised a concern of further spread and urged parents to immunise their children.

READ | Health department urges parents to immunise children amid rising measles infections

"We are very concerned about the sudden rise of laboratory-confirmed cases within a week. We urge parents in the outbreak provinces, district and beyond to ensure their kids have a safer and healthy festive season by keeping them updated with the immunisation schedule, especially as there will be trans-provincial travelling to and from hotspot areas," it said.

The department previously launched an immunisation campaign in Limpopo and said a national campaign would be launched in February. 

