Limpopo businessman allegedly blackmailed by extortion racket after using services of sex worker

The Hawks have called on men who may have fallen victim to an extortion racket linked to sex work to come forward following the arrest of two men for their alleged blackmailing of a prominent Limpopo businessman.

Kabelo Ramashile, 30, and Moloko William Kgobe, 53, allegedly extorted money from the victim who reportedly used the services of a sex worker during November 2021.

The Hawks arrested them on Wednesday afternoon in Polokwane following a sting operation.

Spokesperson Captain Lloyd Ramovha said the victim, a prominent businessman, had reportedly made several payments amounting to thousands of rands to the suspects prior to their intervention.

"This was after he was allegedly blackmailed and accused of infecting a sex worker, whom they claimed to be a relative of theirs with [the] HIV disease.

"They further threatened to expose his sordid encounter to his family and associates," Ramovha said on Friday.

The pair allegedly returned to the victim with allegations that the sex worker had died due to the disease complications and in turn demanded more money which led to their subsequent arrest during a sting operation.

According to Ramovha, R4 000 in cash and cellphones were recovered from the men's possession.

"It is believed that they might have preyed on many more victims who may be too ashamed to come forward," Ramovha added.

The suspects face charges of corruption and extortion and were due back in court on 4 January for a formal bail application.

The implicated woman is said to be at large.

Members of the public who might have fallen victims to the syndicate are urged to call the investigator in the case, Captain Victor Maja on 071 481 3155.

