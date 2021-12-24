51m ago

add bookmark

Limpopo businessman allegedly blackmailed by extortion racket after using services of sex worker

accreditation
Compiled by Canny Maphanga
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
(File, Getty Images)
(File, Getty Images)

The Hawks have called on men who may have fallen victim to an extortion racket linked to sex work to come forward following the arrest of two men for their alleged blackmailing of a prominent Limpopo businessman.

Kabelo Ramashile, 30, and Moloko William Kgobe, 53, allegedly extorted money from the victim who reportedly used the services of a sex worker during November 2021.

The Hawks arrested them on Wednesday afternoon in Polokwane following a sting operation.

Spokesperson Captain Lloyd Ramovha said the victim, a prominent businessman, had reportedly made several payments amounting to thousands of rands to the suspects prior to their intervention.

"This was after he was allegedly blackmailed and accused of infecting a sex worker, whom they claimed to be a relative of theirs with [the] HIV disease.

"They further threatened to expose his sordid encounter to his family and associates," Ramovha said on Friday.

READ | 'Sex workers continue to be the subject of human rights violations' - social development dept

The pair allegedly returned to the victim with allegations that the sex worker had died due to the disease complications and in turn demanded more money which led to their subsequent arrest during a sting operation.

According to Ramovha, R4 000 in cash and cellphones were recovered from the men's possession.

"It is believed that they might have preyed on many more victims who may be too ashamed to come forward," Ramovha added.

The suspects face charges of corruption and extortion and were due back in court on 4 January for a formal bail application.

The implicated woman is said to be at large.

Members of the public who might have fallen victims to the syndicate are urged to call the investigator in the case, Captain Victor Maja on 071 481 3155.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
hawkspolokwanelimpopocrime
Lottery
Super Saturday for 2 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Podcasts
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide

22 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.54
+0.7%
Rand - Pound
20.82
+0.9%
Rand - Euro
17.59
+0.9%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.23
+1.0%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.8%
Gold
1,808.39
-0.0%
Silver
22.99
+0.5%
Palladium
1,951.67
-0.0%
Platinum
973.55
+0.0%
Brent Crude
76.85
+2.0%
Top 40
65,023
-0.2%
All Share
71,571
-0.2%
Resource 10
68,621
-0.3%
Industrial 25
92,576
+0.0%
Financial 15
14,454
-0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | UCT students design WiBOX that keeps people online during load shedding

21 Dec

FEEL GOOD | UCT students design WiBOX that keeps people online during load shedding
KZN woman graduates with a bachelor's degree at the same university she cleans

14 Dec

KZN woman graduates with a bachelor's degree at the same university she cleans
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
WATCH | 'Being brown is lovable!' Mom makes dolls to promote diversity in toy...

16 Dec

WATCH | 'Being brown is lovable!' Mom makes dolls to promote diversity in toy industry
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (2.0.21343.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo