Limpopo civil servants skipping work behind 'cloak of Covid-19', says PCCC

Russel Molefe, Correspondent
Limpopo premier Stanley Mathabatha.
Limpopo premier Stanley Mathabatha.
Desmond Boshego
  • The Limpopo Provincial Coronavirus Command Council has a unique problem on its hands - a significant number of civil servants are skipping work.
  • A well-placed government source says the absences are revealing some positions are not needed.
  • Nehawu is concerned the provincial government's statements are a threat to workers.

The Limpopo Provincial Coronavirus Command Council (PCCC) says a large number of civil servants are dodging work under "the cloak of Covid-19" which is having a predictable negative impact on service delivery in the province - but also revealing the redundancy of some positions.

The matter came under discussion at a virtual meeting of the PCCC - which is made up of MECs, heads of departments and mayors, among others - this week.

In a statement, the council said: "Of concern is the absence from work by a number of civil servants who hide behind the cloak of Covid-19 thus compromising service delivery in the Limpopo provincial government."

The council did not provide the exact number of civil servants implicated nor the services negatively impacted by their absence.

Asked to elaborate, the premier's spokesperson, Kenny Mathivha, said each department might be able to provide the numbers and impact on service delivery. 

"The council made an observation, but did not come up with a resolution on the matter," Mathivha added.

An highly placed government insider told News24 the matter had again raised the issue of a bloated civil service in the province.

"While there are civil servants whose absence is compromising service delivery, there are some whose absence has pointed to their redundancy.

"Though they are not coming to work, citing Covid-19, they are not missed. They can be done away with and cut government's huge salary bill that everybody is crying about," the insider said.

Last month, the council said a number of teachers were submitting fake doctor's notes to avoid returning to school on 6 July.

"The health department, with the assistance of the police, is investigating as it is believed that some of the doctors and the medical certificates are fake," Mathivha said at the time.

However, the National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) has reacted strongly to the council's latest comments.

Its provincial secretary, Jacob Adams, described the statement as "dangerous with the potential to turn the public against civil servants".

"We are taken aback by the council especially its conclusion that they [civil servants] are hiding under the cloak of Covid-19. It paints them as irresponsible.

"The council is not providing any data. It shows that the premier has declared war against the civil servants," Adams said.

He added some departments have plans to rotate staff on a weekly basis to observe Covid-19 regulations as some worked in open plan offices.

On the comments of a bloated civil service, Adams said the issue had been "defeated several times".

He added the government was still experiencing staff shortages.

"For example, you can go to any hospital in the province and you'll find it operating at 70% capacity.

"We know the transport department also has a huge vacancy rate. It's under-resourced. The government as a whole, in fact, is under-resourced."

