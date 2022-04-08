08 Apr

Limpopo conjoined twins: To separate or not...

Russel Molefe
  • Medical tests currently underway will determine whether it is feasible to separate a set of Limpopo conjoined twins.
  • The twins were born on Thursday and their condition has been described as "stable, not incubated, but on oxygen".
  • Limpopo Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba says the matter is sensitive and has appealed for public support.

Medical specialists were on Friday still running tests on Limpopo's conjoined twins to determine whether to separate them.

The twin girls were born at Jane Furse Hospital in the Sekhukhune district on Thursday to a 41-year old mother. They're joined at the chest and abdomen.

The twins were later transferred to Mankweng Hospital outside Polokwane where they are undergoing a battery of tests. Their mother was expected to join them later as she had to heal after the C-section birth.

Limpopo Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba said there may be different options available, but "can't speak about them until all the studies are done".

She described the condition of the babies as "stable, not incubated, but on oxygen".

"We cannot comment a lot except to allow the team to continue with the current work they are busy doing. 

"Once the studies are done, they will inform us on the way forward. We know there are different options that are there, but can't speak about those options until all these studies are done," Ramathuba said.

The mother, whose identity is still a closely guarded secret, was diagnosed as having a normal twin pregnancy during antenatal visits to the clinic.

It was only during the Caesarean section that it was discovered the twins were conjoined.

On this, Ramathuba said: "This is a sensitive matter, especially to the mother who was not aware of the condition, but she knew she was carrying twins. 

"The mother is doing well and she will need a lot of psychological support. That's why amongst us we have a team of psychologists. We are appealing to the public to give support [to the mother]."

