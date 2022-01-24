Limpopo cops arrest eight people for 'revenge murder'

Eight people have been arrested for a "revenge murder" in Limpopo.

A ninth person has been arrested for a killing which allegedly sparked the "revenge murder".

It is believed that the murder of a man in Gilead, allegedly by his girlfriend and her mother, led to the vigilante killings.

Eight people were arrested in Limpopo in connection with an alleged mob justice attack and a ninth person was detained for a murder that allegedly sparked the vigilante killings.

"The police in Gilead were alerted about a mob justice incident [in] the said area and on their arrival at the scene, they found a middle-aged woman lying in the yard, having been severely assaulted. Police were further directed to another male victim who was lying on the floor unconscious inside the house," police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said.

Paramedics declared both victims dead at the scene.

They have since been identified as John Mojela, 28, and Grace Mongatane, 52.

"Police opened two [cases] of murder and immediately commenced with preliminary investigations which revealed that the 28-year-old male victim [who lived] at the nearby village of Tauatswala, had visited his girlfriend when they allegedly got into an altercation. The mother apparently intervened and, in the process, they both attacked the boyfriend and strangled him," Mojapelo said.

After Mojela was killed, "an angry mob gathered at the said house and started attacking both mother and daughter and also burnt the house", Mojapelo added.

He said:

The girlfriend and her siblings managed to escape but her mother was dragged to the back of the house where she was assaulted with stones and various objects. The suspects then fled the scene.

A team comprising various police units from the Waterberg District was immediately put together.

Eight people were arrested for the "revenge murder" of Mongatane. They are expected to appear in the Gilead Periodical Court on Monday on charges of murder and arson.

A woman was also arrested in connection with the murder of John Mojela. She is expected to appear in the same court on Monday.

More arrests are expected, according to Mojapelo.

