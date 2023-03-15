1h ago

Limpopo cops arrested while on duty after allegedly robbing suspected undocumented foreigners

Compiled by Nicole McCain
Police officers were arrested after allegedly robbing suspected undocumented foreigners.
PHOTO: Sharon Seretlo, Gallo Images
  • Four Limpopo police officers have been arrested for allegedly robbing suspected undocumented foreigners.
  • The officers allegedly spotted three men withdrawing money at an ATM and asked them for their passports.
  • When the men did not produce passports, the officers allegedly put them in a police van, drove around with them and robbed them of R5 000.

Four police officers have been arrested in Limpopo for allegedly robbing suspected undocumented foreigners.

The provincial Anti-Corruption Unit arrested the officers on Tuesday in connection with the robbery in the Motetema policing area outside Groblersdal.

According to police spokesperson, Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo, the four police officers were on duty in a marked police van last Wednesday when the alleged incident happened.

"They reportedly spotted three men withdrawing money from an ATM at the mall in Groblersdal and apparently suspected that they were undocumented foreign nationals," said Mojapelo.

"The members allegedly approached them and demanded passports. They arrested them when they failed to produce passports and put them into their vehicle."

The police officers allegedly robbed the men of R5 000 and left them with R60 to "take a taxi ride home", said Mojapelo.

According to Mojapelo, the four men immediately went to Motetema police station to report the incident.

He said a task team was established to locate the officers.

"The matter was later handed over to the provincial Anti-Corruption Team for further investigation and warrants of arrest were subsequently issued for them.

"A joint operation to execute the warrants was conducted, and the four members were arrested while on duty at the Sekhukhune District offices in Groblersdal."

Limpopo police commissioner, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe said: 

The arrest of these members should send a clear message that the SAPS in this province does not tolerate any form of criminality, regardless of who the perpetrator is.

"The majority of police members in this province are loyal, dedicated and passionate about their policing services, and decisive steps are taken against those who go astray."

The officers, aged 31 to 36, are expected to appear in the Groblersdal Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

Mojapelo was not able to confirm if the three men were taken into custody on immigration-related charges. He said the "focus" was on the officers who had allegedly robbed them.


