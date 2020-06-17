11m ago

Limpopo cops catch suspects, recover drugs worth R10m on Marblehall farm

Canny Maphanga
Police made a drug bust in Limpopo.
  • Limpopo police nab two suspects and bust drugs worth R10 million.
  • The men are expected to appear in court this week.
  • National Commissioner of Police to visit the crime scene on Thursday.

Limpopo police nabbed two suspects and recovered drugs worth an estimated R10 million, as well as drug manufacturing equipment, four illegal firearms and ammunition, on a farm outside Marblehall on Tuesday night.

"The information that was received from community members under the Marblehall policing precinct was put to fruition when police members attached to the Tekkie squad from Dennilton and members from Marblehall Police Station followed it up and discovered the drug lab," spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said in a statement on Wednesday.

READ | Woman charged with murder for allegedly stabbing husband cheating to death

Police conducted an operation soon after receiving the information.

"Preliminary police investigations revealed that more suspects could have been on the farm and this necessitated a massive manhunt. Due to the vastness of the area and a bushy environment, some of the suspects managed to evade arrest," Mojapelo added.

Police recovered the following:

  • R10 million worth of drugs
  • Two pistols and two shotguns
  • Seven shotgun shells
  • Ten 9mm rounds of ammunition 
  • Drug manufacturing chemicals
  • Drug manufacturing equipment 

SAPS acting provincial commissioner in Limpopo Major General Jan Scheepers has since applauded members for acting on the information provided and apprehending the suspects.

"This drug lab has the capacity to supply the entire country with illicit drugs and therefore the police actions from Dennilton and Marblehall made a gigantic leap by arresting the suspects in the act," Scheepers said.

The suspects, aged 25 and 37, will appear in the Marblehall Magistrate's Court soon.

In addition, national police commissioner General Khehla Sitole is expected to visit the crime scene on Thursday morning.

Read more on:
polokwanecrime
