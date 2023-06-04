1h ago

Share

Limpopo cops launch manhunt after prominent businesswoman, family member murdered

accreditation
Marvin Charles
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
According to the police, the incident occurred on Saturday afternoon.
According to the police, the incident occurred on Saturday afternoon.
PHOTO: Darren Stewart, Gallo Images
  • The police have launched a manhunt for suspects who allegedly murdered a prominent businesswoman and a family member in Limpopo. 
  • According to the police, they found two burnt bodies of a male and female inside two different buildings. 
  • Limpopo police commissioner Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe condemned the incident. 

The police have launched a massive manhunt for suspects who allegedly murdered a prominent businesswoman and a family member at a hotel in Origstad, Limpopo.  

According to the police, the incident occurred on Saturday afternoon. 

Police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said: "According to information received, police were alerted of an incident which suggested that there was trouble on the premises.

"On their arrival at the scene, they found the two burnt bodies of a white male and female inside two different buildings."

Ledwaba added the victims were identified as a 77-year-old business owner and her 73-year-old nephew. 

According to the information, a man wearing a balaclava was seen fleeing the scene. 

The motive for the killing is unknown, and no arrests have been made. 

Police investigations are ongoing.

Limpopo police commissioner Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe condemned the incident, calling upon anyone with information to contact the police.

Anyone with information should call Detective Lieutenant-Colonel Richard Boshomane on 079 894 5501, Warrant Officer Phaladi Makola on 082 749 2233, Crime Stop on 08600 10111, their nearest police station or my SAPSApp.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
limpopocrime and courts
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you think the wardens deployed across Gauteng will make a dent in curbing crime?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, proper policing is needed
78% - 4811 votes
Yes, anything will help at this point
22% - 1337 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Amending the Employment Equity Act: A step in right direction or recipe for disaster?

30 May

LISTEN | Amending the Employment Equity Act: A step in right direction or recipe for disaster?
LISTEN | Fraud and forgery: How phoney tender vultures duped Tembisa Hospital

30 May

LISTEN | Fraud and forgery: How phoney tender vultures duped Tembisa Hospital
LISTEN | Loose lips sink ships: KWV CEO exits amid Real Housewives furore

19 May

LISTEN | Loose lips sink ships: KWV CEO exits amid Real Housewives furore
LISTEN | On The Record: Kingmakers, city hauls and political pacts

25 May

LISTEN | On The Record: Kingmakers, city hauls and political pacts
LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree

15 May

LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree
LISTEN | Tighten your budgets: Eskom's power stations could cost you more

17 May

LISTEN | Tighten your budgets: Eskom's power stations could cost you more
Listen
Rand - Dollar
19.51
+0.6%
Rand - Pound
24.30
+0.0%
Rand - Euro
20.93
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.90
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.0%
Platinum
1,003.50
0.0%
Palladium
1,420.36
0.0%
Gold
1,948.15
0.0%
Silver
23.63
0.0%
Brent Crude
76.13
+2.4%
Top 40
71,993
+1.9%
All Share
77,126
+1.7%
Resource 10
70,299
+1.9%
Industrial 25
105,036
+2.0%
Financial 15
14,803
+1.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
FEEL GOOD | Four men in a tuk-tuk: The ultimate road trip to raise funds for...

11h ago

FEEL GOOD | Four men in a tuk-tuk: The ultimate road trip to raise funds for wildlife rangers
PICS | Whale of a time! Orcas frolic before preying on dolphin along Cape's False Bay

03 Jun

PICS | Whale of a time! Orcas frolic before preying on dolphin along Cape's False Bay
PICS | 'Love has no time': Couple tie the knot on rugby field 30 minutes before...

29 May

PICS | 'Love has no time': Couple tie the knot on rugby field 30 minutes before kick-off
Blooming marvellous! SA duo win Plant of the Year at Chelsea Flower Show

24 May

Blooming marvellous! SA duo win Plant of the Year at Chelsea Flower Show
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio

01 Jun

Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio
Discover the bold leadership style of Nedbank’s Buli Ndlovu

30 May

Discover the bold leadership style of Nedbank’s Buli Ndlovu
When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?

29 May

When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?
5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA

26 May

5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23136.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo