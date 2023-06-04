Limpopo cops launch manhunt after prominent businesswoman, family member murdered

The police have launched a manhunt for suspects who allegedly murdered a prominent businesswoman and a family member in Limpopo.

Limpopo police commissioner Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe condemned the incident.

The police have launched a massive manhunt for suspects who allegedly murdered a prominent businesswoman and a family member at a hotel in Origstad, Limpopo.

According to the police, the incident occurred on Saturday afternoon.

Police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said: "According to information received, police were alerted of an incident which suggested that there was trouble on the premises.

"On their arrival at the scene, they found the two burnt bodies of a white male and female inside two different buildings."

Ledwaba added the victims were identified as a 77-year-old business owner and her 73-year-old nephew.

According to the information, a man wearing a balaclava was seen fleeing the scene.

The motive for the killing is unknown, and no arrests have been made.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Limpopo police commissioner Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe condemned the incident, calling upon anyone with information to contact the police.

Anyone with information should call Detective Lieutenant-Colonel Richard Boshomane on 079 894 5501, Warrant Officer Phaladi Makola on 082 749 2233, Crime Stop on 08600 10111, their nearest police station or my SAPSApp.



