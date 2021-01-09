Limpopo cops make R1 million drug bust at house in Polokwane

Limpopo police have discovered drugs worth more than R1 million and arrested a 40-year-old man in Polokwane.

The officers arrested the foreign national at a house in Polokwane on Friday afternoon.

"Members of the Limpopo Highway Patrol and the Tracing Team conducted an intelligence-driven operation after receiving information on the suspect, who was allegedly dealing in drugs at a particular address in Polokwane," police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mamphaswa Seabi said.

READ | Free State cops arrest three suspects in R1 million drug bust

The officers searched the premises, allegedly finding large quantities of nyaope, crystal meth and drug-manufacturing chemicals.

"Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect was possibly the kingpin distributor of drugs to local dealers who were selling on the streets," Seabi said.

He is expected to appear in the Polokwane Magistrate's Court soon.

Police investigations are continuing, Seabi said.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.