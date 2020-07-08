16m ago

Limpopo cops probe triple murder after granny, grandchildren found lying in pool of blood

Sesona Ngqakamba
(File)
(File)
iStock
  • The discovery of the three bodies was made by neighbours, who noticed there had been no movement at the home.
  • Preliminary investigations revealed the murders may have been committed during the night or in the early hours of the morning.
  • The woman's daughter, also the mother of the two minors, was not home at the time of the incident, according to the cops.

Limpopo police are hunting for the killer of a 67-year-old woman and her two grandchildren, aged 7 and 9.

Paulina Mafifi, Selaelo Mafifi and Nathaniel Mafifi were found lying in "a pool of blood" in a house in Maokeng village on Tuesday afternoon, according to police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo.

Neighbours apparently realised there was no movement in the house for several hours, and when they called the cellphones no one answered. They then went to the home and made the gruesome discovery.

READ | They killed her in front of her children - father of pregnant woman murdered on KZN farm

"The police were called, and on arrival at the scene the three bodies were found lying in a pool of blood with gaping wounds. The mother, aged 29, of the two children, who is also the daughter of the 67-year-old deceased, was allegedly not in the house during this brutal attack," Mojapelo said.

Police are investigating three counts of murder.

Mojapelo said preliminary investigations revealed the perpetrator may have committed the murders on Monday night or during the early hours of Tuesday.

The motive for the killings is not known at this stage.

Police have appealed to anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of the killer to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or their nearest police station.


