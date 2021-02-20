1h ago

Limpopo cops seize R430k worth of illicit cigarettes

Nicole McCain
Illicit cigarettes valued over R430 000 have been confiscated by the Hawks after a bust in Limpopo.
Illicit cigarettes valued over R430 000 have been confiscated by the Hawks after a bust in Limpopo.
Hawks

Illicit cigarettes valued at over R430 000 have been confiscated by the Hawks after a bust in Limpopo.

The Hawks' Serious Commercial Crime Investigation Unit, assisted by the Limpopo Flying Squad, intercepted a vehicle transporting the illicit cigarettes at Matlala, outside Polokwane, on Friday.

"The Hawks received a tip-off about a vehicle that was transporting illicit cigarettes in the area and followed it up. The vehicle matching a description of the one sought, was spotted in the area and an attempt to stop it was made, but it sped off," said police spokesperson Captain Matimba Maluleke

Officers gave chase and arrested one suspect, said Maluleke.

"The chase ensued until the vehicle was cornered and the driver attempted to run, but he was caught before he could disappear. His vehicle was searched, and the team found 32 boxes filled with illicit cigarettes to the street value of over R435 000."

The suspect is expected to appear in the Matlala Magistrate's Court on Monday.

