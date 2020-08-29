57m ago

add bookmark

Limpopo cops still hunting for suspects 8 years after pensioner was robbed of R100K

Nicole McCain
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A police member.
A police member.
Brenton Geach, Gallo Images

Eight years after a pensioner was robbed, Modimolle police are still hunting for the perpetrators who made off with R100 000.

The incident took place on 9 January 2012, police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said in a statement. 

It is alleged that a man who identified himself as a Mr Kekana, visited the victim's residence in Phake village in Mpumalanga and pretended to be a Department of Labour official.

He offered to claim more money and benefits for him.

READ | Former Eastern Cape health official accused of using govt petrol card for private vehicles

The pensioner was advised him to complete forms at the bank and the man and a woman escorted him to a bank to withdraw R100 000.

"Subsequently, the pensioner handed the money to the suspects who then drove him back to his home. [They] left the victim a distance from his house and disappeared with the money," said Ngoepe.

Preliminary investigations have revealed the suspects "are still busy with their dubious acts in Limpopo and Mpumalanga".

Anyone who has information can contact Detective Warrant Officer Masoka Seabela on 073 459 9937 or 082 565 8606, Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or their nearest police station.

Related Links
Limpopo cops launch manhunt for 4 men who allegedly robbed, gang-raped university students
Eastern Cape cops launch manhunt after 8 'dangerous' prisoners escape from holding cells
Gauteng shopping centre store robbed of cash and cellphones, manhunt launched for suspects
Read more on:
sapslimpopomodimollerobbery
Lottery
2 bag R104k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The National Department of Health has confirmed that antibody testing is now legal in South Africa. Will you be getting one?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I'm curious
28% - 1619 votes
No, it is a waste of money
72% - 4124 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours

7h ago

PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched

25 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched
PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people

22 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?

18 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?
PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19

17 Aug

PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19
PODCAST | THE STORY: Femicide still remains the main concern as we celebrate Women's Month

15 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Femicide still remains the main concern as we celebrate Women's Month
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.54
(-0.20)
ZAR/GBP
22.15
(-0.03)
ZAR/EUR
19.75
(-0.03)
ZAR/AUD
12.22
(-0.03)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+1.50)
Gold
1964.24
(+0.03)
Silver
27.50
(+0.05)
Platinum
928.55
(+0.28)
Brent Crude
45.79
(+0.46)
Palladium
2194.27
(+0.71)
All Share
56057.10
(-1.43)
Top 40
51750.45
(-1.58)
Financial 15
10114.94
(-2.29)
Industrial 25
75432.61
(-2.59)
Resource 10
55723.46
(+0.01)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Eastern Cape cops help renovate dilapidated family home

22 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Eastern Cape cops help renovate dilapidated family home
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
for subscribers
WATCH | Free meals: Langa soup kitchens use bicycles to deliver food

14 Aug

WATCH | Free meals: Langa soup kitchens use bicycles to deliver food
Viral video earns 11-year old ballet dancer a scholarship

13 Aug

Viral video earns 11-year old ballet dancer a scholarship
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20240.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo