Limpopo cops still hunting for suspects 8 years after pensioner was robbed of R100K

Eight years after a pensioner was robbed, Modimolle police are still hunting for the perpetrators who made off with R100 000.

The incident took place on 9 January 2012, police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said in a statement.

It is alleged that a man who identified himself as a Mr Kekana, visited the victim's residence in Phake village in Mpumalanga and pretended to be a Department of Labour official.

He offered to claim more money and benefits for him.

The pensioner was advised him to complete forms at the bank and the man and a woman escorted him to a bank to withdraw R100 000.

"Subsequently, the pensioner handed the money to the suspects who then drove him back to his home. [They] left the victim a distance from his house and disappeared with the money," said Ngoepe.

Preliminary investigations have revealed the suspects "are still busy with their dubious acts in Limpopo and Mpumalanga".

Anyone who has information can contact Detective Warrant Officer Masoka Seabela on 073 459 9937 or 082 565 8606, Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or their nearest police station.