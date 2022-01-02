Limpopo couple allegedly shoot 2 people during road rage incident

Limpopo police are searching for a couple who allegedly shot two men at Roerfontein village during an apparent incident of road rage on Saturday.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said preliminary investigations revealed that a man was allegedly called to the scene by his girlfriend. She told him that her car keys was taken by a motorist after she had bumped against his stationary vehicle.

When the man arrived at the scene, he allegedly shot the two men, who are said to be neighbours. He then fled the scene in a white Nissan NP 200 vehicle.

"The victims were transported in private vehicles and one of it overturned, and the victim succumbed to his injuries, while the other victim died upon arrival at the hospital," Mojapelo said.

The victims were identified as Thabo Lawrence Masia, 32, and Jeffrey Masetla, 38.

Police have opened cases of murder, attempted murder and culpable homicide.

Anyone with information should contact Warrant Officer David Maseakwala on 079 809 0993 or the Crime Stop number 08600 10111 or nearest police station or the MySAPSApp.