49m ago

add bookmark

Limpopo couple allegedly shoot 2 people during road rage incident

accreditation
Cebelihle Mthethwa
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Police are searching for a couple who allegedly shot two men.
Police are searching for a couple who allegedly shot two men.
Duncan Alfreds, News24

Limpopo police are searching for a couple who allegedly shot two men at Roerfontein village during an apparent incident of road rage on Saturday.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said preliminary investigations revealed that a man was allegedly called to the scene by his girlfriend. She told him that her car keys was taken by a motorist after she had bumped against his stationary vehicle. 

When the man arrived at the scene, he allegedly shot the two men, who are said to be neighbours. He then fled the scene in a white Nissan NP 200 vehicle.

READ | Man shot by cops after allegedly stabbing girlfriend to death, and then removing her intestines

"The victims were transported in private vehicles and one of it overturned, and the victim succumbed to his injuries, while the other victim died upon arrival at the hospital," Mojapelo said.

The victims were identified as Thabo Lawrence Masia, 32, and Jeffrey Masetla, 38.

Police have opened cases of murder, attempted murder and culpable homicide.

Anyone with information should contact Warrant Officer David Maseakwala on 079 809 0993 or the Crime Stop number 08600 10111 or nearest police station or the MySAPSApp.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
limpopocrime
Lottery
Sweet start to the year for 1 Daily Lotto player!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.95
-2.6%
Rand - Pound
21.57
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
18.14
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.59
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.0%
Gold
1,829.32
0.0%
Silver
23.31
0.0%
Palladium
1,897.21
0.0%
Platinum
969.00
0.0%
Brent Crude
77.78
-2.3%
Top 40
67,052
-0.1%
All Share
73,709
-0.1%
Resource 10
70,973
-0.1%
Industrial 25
95,457
+0.0%
Financial 15
14,799
-0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | The Kiffness lead singer David Scott donates R100 000 to SPCA

01 Jan

FEEL GOOD | The Kiffness lead singer David Scott donates R100 000 to SPCA
FEEL GOOD | UCT students design WiBOX that keeps people online during load shedding

21 Dec 2021

FEEL GOOD | UCT students design WiBOX that keeps people online during load shedding
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
KZN woman graduates with a bachelor's degree at the same university she cleans

14 Dec 2021

KZN woman graduates with a bachelor's degree at the same university she cleans
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.21343.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo