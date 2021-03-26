1h ago

add bookmark

Limpopo court rules Facebook rants by 'killer' father admissible

Russel Molefe, Correspondent
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Lucas Phasha has appeared in court for allegedly murdering his and Sylvia Monyela's four children.
Lucas Phasha has appeared in court for allegedly murdering his and Sylvia Monyela's four children.
Joshua Sebola/Daily Sun
  • The Polokwane High Court in Limpopo says Facebook posts of a man accused of killing his four children can be admitted as evidence.
  • Lucas Phasha has pleaded not guilty to the murders committed in February last year.
  • In his social media posts, he accused his wife of cheating on him and indicated his wife would not see their children again.

The Polokwane High Court in Limpopo on Friday ruled as admissible the Facebook messages posted by former attorney Lucas Phasha, who is on trial for allegedly killing his four young children last year.

Phasha is accused of killing Katlego, 9, Joyce, 7, Tshepo, 5, and Adel, 3, at Ga-Phasha village in the Sekhukhune district on 17 February 2020.

He allegedly hacked three of them with an axe and bludgeoned the youngest one with a huge stone before dumping their bodies at two different spots.

On the day of the killings, Phasha posted messages on his Facebook page in which he accused his wife of cheating on him. He also accused her of neglecting the children. 

He further posted about a taxi driver and a builder, "... who are giving me problems about my wife", claimed she had contracted a sexually transmitted disease and was spreading it in the village. He indicated that his wife would not see the children again.

He denied ever posting such messages on his Facebook page and this led to a trial-within-a-trial to determine their admissibility. 

Judge Gerrit Muller pointed out on Friday that the defence did not dispute the existence of Phasha's Facebook account.

"The posts of 17 and 18 February 2020 are made under the name of the accused. The accused has denied he was the author of the posts.

"There's no evidence to suggest that he was forced to make the posts," Muller said.

The ruling dealt another blow to the defence's assertion that Phasha was falsely implicated in the killings apparently by his rivals in a dispute about traditional leadership and mining in the village. 

The defence has asserted that Phasha had received threats that he would be killed together with his children. His wife, at some stage, also alerted him to the threats.

The trial will resume on 26 April 2021.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
lucas phashapolokwanelimpopocourtscrime
Lottery
1 player scoops the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you choose to continue working from home after the coronavirus lockdown if given the option?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's much better for me
39% - 2246 votes
No ways! I can't wait to get back to the office
12% - 695 votes
A mixture of both would suit me best
49% - 2796 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
15.01
(-0.1)
GBP/ZAR
20.71
(+0.4)
EUR/ZAR
17.70
(+0.2)
AUD/ZAR
11.45
(+0.6)
JPY/ZAR
0.14
(-0.5)
Gold
1,732.52
(+0.3)
Silver
25.03
(-0.1)
Platinum
1,176.00
(+2.2)
Brent Crude
61.95
(-3.8)
Palladium
2,670.00
(+2.2)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | UK athlete on drive to provide sanitary pads for girls in Stellenbosch

10h ago

FEEL GOOD | UK athlete on drive to provide sanitary pads for girls in Stellenbosch
WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Shark attack survivor is raising funds for 8-year-old amputee

25 Mar

WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Shark attack survivor is raising funds for 8-year-old amputee
'I had no idea she could write so well' - mother of Grade 4 story competition...

19 Mar

'I had no idea she could write so well' - mother of Grade 4 story competition winner in Cape Town
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21076.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo