Limpopo court rules Facebook rants by 'killer' father admissible

The Polokwane High Court in Limpopo says Facebook posts of a man accused of killing his four children can be admitted as evidence.

Lucas Phasha has pleaded not guilty to the murders committed in February last year.

In his social media posts, he accused his wife of cheating on him and indicated his wife would not see their children again.

The Polokwane High Court in Limpopo on Friday ruled as admissible the Facebook messages posted by former attorney Lucas Phasha, who is on trial for allegedly killing his four young children last year.

Phasha is accused of killing Katlego, 9, Joyce, 7, Tshepo, 5, and Adel, 3, at Ga-Phasha village in the Sekhukhune district on 17 February 2020.

He allegedly hacked three of them with an axe and bludgeoned the youngest one with a huge stone before dumping their bodies at two different spots.

On the day of the killings, Phasha posted messages on his Facebook page in which he accused his wife of cheating on him. He also accused her of neglecting the children.

He further posted about a taxi driver and a builder, "... who are giving me problems about my wife", claimed she had contracted a sexually transmitted disease and was spreading it in the village. He indicated that his wife would not see the children again.

He denied ever posting such messages on his Facebook page and this led to a trial-within-a-trial to determine their admissibility.

Judge Gerrit Muller pointed out on Friday that the defence did not dispute the existence of Phasha's Facebook account.

"The posts of 17 and 18 February 2020 are made under the name of the accused. The accused has denied he was the author of the posts.

"There's no evidence to suggest that he was forced to make the posts," Muller said.

The ruling dealt another blow to the defence's assertion that Phasha was falsely implicated in the killings apparently by his rivals in a dispute about traditional leadership and mining in the village.

The defence has asserted that Phasha had received threats that he would be killed together with his children. His wife, at some stage, also alerted him to the threats.

The trial will resume on 26 April 2021.

