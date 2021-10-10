31m ago

Limpopo crime intelligence cop killed during robbery at family business

Getrude Makhafola
  • A crime intelligence officer was shot dead during a robbery at his family business in Malonga village, Limpopo, on Friday night.
  • Two men pointed guns at the officer's two sons and took cash and a cellphone while the deceased was at the back of the premises.
  • He was gunned down by a third robber who was waiting outside.

A 58-year-old member of the Limpopo police's Crime Intelligence unit was killed during a robbery at his family business premises in Malonga village.

Lieutenant General Tshitereke Freddie Masuvhelele was at the back of the Masuvhelele Enterprise premises feeding cattle when two armed men entered and held up his two sons, who were about to close the shop on Friday night.

The attackers took cash and a cellphone.

Police said the officer went to investigate what was going on after seeing his sons running away screaming.

"He subsequently met one of the three suspects who was waiting outside. The suspect reportedly shot him several times," police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said on Sunday.

The attackers fled the scene in a white VW Polo with a Gauteng number plate and a white Toyota RunX.

Emergency services were summoned to the scene and found the body of the officer with several gunshot wounds.

Limpopo police commissioner Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe ordered a 72-hour activation plan to track down the killers.

Anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of the perpetrators has been requested to contact Lieutenant Colonel Hillman Matumba on 071 481 6876, Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or use the MySAPS app.

Read more on:
limpopocrime
