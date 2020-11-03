Limpopo doctor jailed for 8 years for raping teenage patient on examination bed

A Tzaneen doctor has been sentenced to eight years in jail for raping a teenager on an examination bed.

The 17-year-old girl had rushed home to tell her mother what happened.

He was arrested shortly afterwards, found guilty and sentenced.

A Tzaneen doctor was sentenced to an effective eight years in prison for raping a 17-year-old patient.

Fifty-five-year-old Dumisani Chauke raped the teenager when she was on an examination bed in his surgery in Nkowankowa for a consultation.

The attack happened on 17 October 2017.

Limpopo police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said while the teen was on the bed for the examination, she suddenly experienced pain and realised she was being raped.

Rushed out

She rushed out of his rooms and told her mother.

It was reported to the police and Chauke was arrested shortly afterwards.

Detective Sergeant Helray Mmola from Tzaneen's Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit was praised for meticulously investigating the case.

Limpopo police commissioner Lieutenant-General Nneke Ledwaba welcomed the sentence.

"We hope that this jail term will serve as a deterrent to all perpetrators of these type of crimes and other criminal activities, especially the professionals who are supposed to protect any victim, that crime does not pay," said Ledwaba.

- Compiled by Jenni Evans