Limpopo farmer and wife die after farmhouse allegedly set alight by robbers

A farmer, 74 and his wife perished after their farmhouse was allegedly set alight during a robbery.

The victims were burned beyond recognition.

Limpopo police are on the hunt for the suspects.

A 74-year-old farmer and his wife perished after their farmhouse was allegedly set alight during a house robbery on their farm in Levubu, outside Thohoyandou, on Wednesday afternoon.



Limpopo police said that a passerby had noticed two strangers wandering on the premises.

"Apparently, the two who were about to leave the premises in the vehicle belonging to the farmer were somehow disturbed and fled the scene on foot, leaving the vehicle full of properties belonging to the farmer behind," spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said.

Police were notified and, upon arrival, they found the farmhouse on fire, with the farmer and his wife still inside.

According to police, preliminary investigations suggest that the farmer and his wife were accosted by robbers who ransacked the farmhouse, took several items, including firearms, and loaded them into the family vehicle.

In addition, they allegedly set the house alight before leaving.

Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant Thembi Hadebe has since ordered a "72-hour activation plan" to hunt down the suspects.

"A Task Team comprising detectives from provincial, district, and station levels has already been assembled to track down the killers. We, therefore, call on community members with information to come forward and assist the police in the investigations of this horrendous crime," Hadebe said.

Police are investigating two counts of murder, house robbery, and arson.

Any member of the public with information is encouraged to come forward.

