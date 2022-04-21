1h ago

add bookmark

Limpopo farmer and wife die after farmhouse allegedly set alight by robbers

accreditation
Compiled by Canny Maphanga
  • A farmer, 74 and his wife perished after their farmhouse was allegedly set alight during a robbery.
  • The victims were burned beyond recognition.
  • Limpopo police are on the hunt for the suspects.

A 74-year-old farmer and his wife perished after their farmhouse was allegedly set alight during a house robbery on their farm in Levubu, outside Thohoyandou, on Wednesday afternoon.

Limpopo police said that a passerby had noticed two strangers wandering on the premises.

"Apparently, the two who were about to leave the premises in the vehicle belonging to the farmer were somehow disturbed and fled the scene on foot, leaving the vehicle full of properties belonging to the farmer behind," spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said.

Police were notified and, upon arrival, they found the farmhouse on fire, with the farmer and his wife still inside.

The victims were burned beyond recognition.

According to police, preliminary investigations suggest that the farmer and his wife were accosted by robbers who ransacked the farmhouse, took several items, including firearms, and loaded them into the family vehicle.

In addition, they allegedly set the house alight before leaving.

READ | Farmer, 73, shot dead during armed attack in Free State

Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant Thembi Hadebe has since ordered a "72-hour activation plan" to hunt down the suspects.

"A Task Team comprising detectives from provincial, district, and station levels has already been assembled to track down the killers. We, therefore, call on community members with information to come forward and assist the police in the investigations of this horrendous crime," Hadebe said.

Police are investigating two counts of murder, house robbery, and arson.

Any member of the public with information is encouraged to come forward.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
polokwanelimpopocrime
Lottery
R83k for 4 Daily Lotto jackpot winners!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you take a male contraceptive pill if it was proven to be safe? 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - it's about time!
70% - 7770 votes
No - I'm still worried about the side effects
30% - 3332 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror

15 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror
PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto...

09 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto powers
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?

02 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now

26 Mar

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out...

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out for
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.38
-2.3%
Rand - Pound
20.06
-2.1%
Rand - Euro
16.69
-2.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.35
-1.4%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-1.8%
Gold
1,946.06
-0.6%
Silver
24.56
-2.5%
Palladium
2,397.50
-2.6%
Platinum
974.00
-1.6%
Brent Crude
106.80
-0.4%
Top 40
66,418
-0.5%
All Share
73,351
-0.6%
Resource 10
79,659
-3.0%
Industrial 25
80,507
+0.5%
Financial 15
16,495
+1.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
WATCH | 'Dancing is life': Local choreographer from Lavender Hill crowned SA's best

19 Apr

WATCH | 'Dancing is life': Local choreographer from Lavender Hill crowned SA's best
Bo-Kaap Boeka Collective helps nourish friendship and kindness with giant supper

16 Apr

Bo-Kaap Boeka Collective helps nourish friendship and kindness with giant supper
SA's Aqil Alibhai, 15, on racing Ginetta Cars in Europe and his F1 dream

14 Apr

SA's Aqil Alibhai, 15, on racing Ginetta Cars in Europe and his F1 dream
Crystal is the lady with the bendy face and she’s so successful on social media...

12 Apr

Crystal is the lady with the bendy face and she’s so successful on social media she’s now doing it full time.
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22102.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo