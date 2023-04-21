Limpopo finance manager sentenced to 5 years behind bars for theft of more than R1.6m

A Limpopo finance administration manager was sentenced to five years' imprisonment for theft in the Polokwane Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Thursday.

The Hawks said Annelize Holtzhausen, 35, worked at the Zandspruit Estate Homeowners Association in Hoedspruit between 28 January 2019 and 24 October 2019.

"Some of her responsibilities as a manager were to pay the service providers for services rendered for [her employer]. Instead of paying the service providers, the accused created fictitious claims and transferred the money from the company's bank account into her personal bank account as if she was paying the service providers.

"Some of the stolen money was transferred into her husband's bank account," Hawks spokesperson Captain Matimba Maluleke said.

Her employer lost more than R1.6 million.

Maluleke said the employer's auditors discovered Holtzhausen's activities. She was arrested at her Hoedspruit home in February 2021 and was found guilty of 185 counts of theft in May 2022.



