Limpopo firm guilty of overcharging municipality by R76m takes fight to Appeal Court

A Limpopo company lodged an appeal against a Polokwane High Court judgment.

The company wants the SCA to set aside a SIU report.

The SIU is opposing the application, which is to be heard on a date still to be set.

A Limpopo company found to have overcharged a local municipality by R76 million has lodged an application for leave to appeal directly in the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA).

It wants the SCA to set aside a report by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU).

In March this year, the Polokwane High Court dismissed the application by Mphaphuli Consulting (Pty) Ltd to have the SIU report set aside under the Promotion of Administrative Justice Act (PAJA), and that the presidential proclamation did not include investigation of private entities.

The company entered into a multimillion-rand contract with the Greater Fetakgomo Tubatse municipality to electrify households under its jurisdiction in the Sekhukhune region.

The SIU asserted that the R16 000 per household charged by the company was too high; it should have charged just over R10 000 per household.

The company argued that the R16 000 price was approved by Eskom, the Department of Minerals and Energy, and National Treasury.

In court papers, the company's chief executive officer, Lufuno Mphaphuli, argued that the high court erred in its judgment.

"The moment the high court found that was applicable, the matter ought to have ended there, without singling out the issue of [presidential] proclamation from all the other issues in the merits.

"The high court contradicted itself when it decided the issue of proclamation whilst it found that the application was not properly before the court on the basis that PAJA was not applicable," Mphaphuli said in court papers.

The application for leave to appeal comes after a pre-trial was held late last month where it was agreed that the company and the SIU would approach Limpopo Judge President Ephraim Makgoba for a special trial on the issue of paying back the R76 million.

SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said he could not comment because the matter was a subject of court proceedings.

