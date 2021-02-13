50m ago

add bookmark

Limpopo floods: More than 10 drown, seven missing

Getrude Makhafola
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Devastating floods brought by tropical Cyclone Eloise have claimed more than 10 lives in Limpopo.
  • Seven people, including a 14-year-old boy, are missing.
  • More rainfall has been forecast for the weekend.

Flooding in Limpopo has claimed the lives of 10 people and seven others are missing, according to police.

A search operation was under way for the seven missing people, who were swept away by bursting rivers and streams since the advent of tropical Cyclone Eloise that hit Mozambique in January, provincial spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said.

"The deceased were aged between 8 and 73, with most of the victims being young boys," he said. 

"This morning (Saturday), we received a report that two more people were missing, bringing the number to seven. They include a 14-year-old boy who is believed to have drowned at Ga-Mochemi village in the Senwabarwana area," Ngoepe said.

READ | Three Limpopo children drown in local swimming pool

He appealed to Limpopo residents to stay away from flooded bridges, rivers and streams. 

"Police are worried by these incidents as there is an escalating trend throughout the province. We are therefore appealing to the public to avoid swimming in or crossing flooded rivers, streams and dams and avoid unnecessary walks when it is raining heavily. Parents are also warned and urged to take care of their children who walk to school, more especially as schools will be reopening on Monday."

Areas in Vhembe, Waterberg, Sekhukhune and Capricorn districts were affected. 

Following some sunshine and relief from rain over the past few days, the South African Weather Service said more disruptive rainfall was expected over the weekend in some parts of Limpopo, Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
polokwanelimpopocyclone eloisefloods
Lottery
Super Saturday for 2 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When it comes to posting photos of my kids online:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I'm not worried, it's just cute pics
12% - 709 votes
I have locked down my social media, it's safe
15% - 888 votes
I won't do it, there are too many risks
73% - 4362 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.53
(-0.10)
ZAR/GBP
20.15
(-0.04)
ZAR/EUR
17.63
(-0.03)
ZAR/AUD
11.29
(-0.03)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.61)
Gold
1824.50
(+0.01)
Silver
27.35
(+0.05)
Platinum
1253.50
(+0.26)
Brent Crude
62.61
(+2.11)
Palladium
2380.00
(+0.57)
All Share
66132.24
(+0.38)
Top 40
60673.94
(+0.42)
Financial 15
12746.53
(+2.31)
Industrial 25
89200.59
(+0.42)
Resource 10
62978.89
(-0.54)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and...

12 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and English via WhatsApp
FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a...

02 Feb

FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a free Covid-19 clinic
Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he...

01 Feb

Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he did it
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21040.6) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo