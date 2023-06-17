1h ago

Limpopo govt approves 587 initiation schools, as MEC admits province still 'plagued' by illegal ones

accreditation
Russel Molefe
The initiation schools are expected to fill up with young boys and girls next week.
The initiation schools are expected to fill up with young boys and girls next week.
PHOTO: Luvuyo Mehlwana
  • The Limpopo government has approved 587 initiation schools for the 2023 winter season.
  • The Cogta MEC has made a plea to everyone involved to ensure that the age limit of initiates and proper procedures are adhered to.
  • He also revealed that Limpopo continued to be plagued by illegal initiation schools.

The Limpopo government has approved 587 initiation schools for the 2023 winter season which started on 16 June. 

Of the total number, 328 of the schools are for males and 259 for females. It is expected that the initiation schools will start to fill up with young boys and girls when the academic winter holidays commence on 23 June.

Speaking to the media in Polokwane on Thursday, Cogta MEC Basikopo Makamu emphasised the need for safety at the schools.

He said the Northern Province Circumcision Schools Act would be strictly applied.

The Act stipulates that no traditional surgeon or any other person is allowed to perform rituals without a certificate of fitness issued by a registered medical practitioner. 

It also stipulates that no person under the age of 12 can be admitted to an initiation school, and no person can abduct another to force them into initiation.

In 2022, more than 200 initiates - many below the age of 12 - suffered severe injuries at the hands of bogus traditional surgeons at illegal initiation schools in the Tzaneen area.

READ | Teen escapes from initiation school after assault

Makamu said traditional councils and the provincial initiation coordinating committee should ensure that the age limit and other procedures were strictly adhered to.

"We, unfortunately, continue to be plagued by illegal schools in the province," he said.

"We will spare no effort in ensuring that the lives of initiates are protected. There will be zero tolerance for people who want to take chances by running initiation schools without permits."


