Limpopo health dept failed to follow PPE procurement processes, Public Protector finds

Marvin Charles
Public Protector Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane addresses the media during a press conference.
Antonio Muchave, Gallo Images, Sowetan
  • Busisiwe Mkhwebane found that the Limpopo health department failed to follow proper PPE procurement processes
  • She also found the department's head was in contravention of the Public Finance Management Act.
  • There was, however, no evidence to support allegations of nepotism in the appointment of service providers.

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane found that the Limpopo health department failed to follow proper processes when procuring personal protective equipment (PPE). 

Mkhwebane released several investigation reports on Friday afternoon.

She said her office initiated the investigation following allegations of procurement irregularities as well as nepotism in the awarding of tenders for the supply and delivery of PPE.

The Sunday Independent reported the department had awarded a contract to supply PPE to a company that did not appear on the official database of suppliers.

News24 reported in September that the Special Investigating Unit had made 33 disciplinary referrals as well as 10 referrals to the National Prosecuting Authority, based on investigations into PPE procurement contracts worth R193 million in the department. 

"We found that, indeed, the department did not follow due processes in the procurement of PPE. The department procured the supply and delivery of PPE through an emergency procurement process provided for in the National Treasury Practice Notes," Mkhwebane found.

Mkhwebane said evidence was uncovered to prove the department did not comply with the National Treasury's supply chain management (SCM) instruction regarding the procurement of PPE by appointing service providers who were not tax compliant.

The Public Protector found that some companies were awarded PPE tenders, but did not render any services and were not paid. 

Mkhwebane found the conduct of the head of department (HOD) was in direct contravention of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA).  

Mkhwebane said her findings were that the HOD failed to ensure an appropriate procurement and provisioning system that was fair, equitable, transparent, competitive and cost-effective. The HOD also failed to prevent unauthorised, irregular and wasteful expenditure resulting from criminal conduct.

"The conduct of the HOD constitutes maladministration as envisaged in the Public Protector Act and improper conduct as envisaged in the Constitution."

She said:

We found that the allegation that there was nepotism and or undue influence/favouritism in the appointment of service providers for the provision of PPE is unsubstantiated.

Mkhwebane directed that Limpopo's premier take immediate disciplinary action against the HOD.

Provincial health department spokesperson Neil Shikwambana said they had welcomed the investigation into the issues around PPE from the beginning.

"However, it will be difficult to comment on the contents of the PP's report at the moment since it has just been released. We need to thoroughly interact with its contents in order to give an informed comment."

Read more on:
busisiwe mkhwebanepolokwanelimpopohealthcoronavirus
