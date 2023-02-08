08 Feb

add bookmark

Limpopo High Court rules on urgency as lawyer seeks declaratory order against Media24

accreditation
Russel Molefe, Correspondent
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A lawyer took News24 to court.
A lawyer took News24 to court.
Blanchi Costela/Getty Images
  • Kevin Maluleke brought an urgent application seeking to remove an article published on News24.
  • He was struck off the roll of advocates last month.
  • Maluleke indicated he would appeal against the ruling.

An application by Limpopo lawyer Kevin Maluleke for a declaratory order against Media24 was struck off the roll for lack of urgency in the  Polokwane High Court in Thohoyandou on Tuesday. 

Maluleke brought the urgent application seeking that an article published in Media 24's subsidiary, News24, about a court order striking him off the roll of advocates, be removed from its website. 

On 17 January 2023, two judges - Natvarlal Ranchod and Brian Mashile - issued the order in the Polokwane High Court following an application by the province's bar, the Limpopo Society of Advocates.

An affidavit by the Legal Practice Council in support of the application detailed the apparent misconduct by Maluleke, ranging from his suspicious admission as an advocate to unfounded allegations he made against some judges.

In that case, Maluleke's bid to approach the court on an urgent basis was also denied, court documents indicated.

READ | The people rise up: Top lawyers, politicians take aim at govt, Eskom as load shedding crisis deepens

When approached for comment, Maluleke said it was based on a law that had been repealed. He said he intended to appeal.

On Tuesday, after hearing oral submissions by Maluleke, who represented himself in his bid to seek a declaratory order against Media24 and lawyers of the respondents, Judge Francis Kganyago struck the matter off the roll for lack of urgency.

Kganyago said "the proverbial horse has bolted" as the article had already been published.

He also said Maluleke was "not malicious in bringing the application".

There was no cost order made.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
polokwanelimpopomediacrime and courts
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should the red carpet portion of SONA be scrapped this year?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's inappropriate given the state of the country
93% - 3606 votes
No, it's part of the tradition
7% - 266 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022

30 Dec 2022

PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.72
+0.2%
Rand - Pound
21.42
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
19.02
+0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.32
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.2%
Platinum
975.43
-1.1%
Palladium
1,658.90
+0.3%
Gold
1,879.63
+0.2%
Silver
22.41
+0.4%
Brent Crude
85.09
+1.7%
Top 40
73,968
0.0%
All Share
79,976
0.0%
Resource 10
74,722
0.0%
Industrial 25
103,851
0.0%
Financial 15
16,339
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
JMPD officer helps woman give birth on side of the road on first day in...

02 Feb

JMPD officer helps woman give birth on side of the road on first day in higher-ranking post
Teachers adopt little boy who's had multiple amputations: 'It's been the most...

31 Jan

Teachers adopt little boy who's had multiple amputations: 'It's been the most incredible journey'
Public park in Brackenfell transformed into community vegetable garden

01 Feb

Public park in Brackenfell transformed into community vegetable garden
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
What does carbon tax mean for SA businesses?

07 Feb

What does carbon tax mean for SA businesses?
WATCH: The business value of joining hands in times of change and transformation

06 Feb

WATCH: The business value of joining hands in times of change and transformation
Sanlam makes history with SA's first media launch in the metaverse

06 Feb

Sanlam makes history with SA's first media launch in the metaverse
WATCH | What unnecessary expense is holding you back from going on that dream...

26 Jan

WATCH | What unnecessary expense is holding you back from going on that dream holiday?
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23016.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo