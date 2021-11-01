1h ago

Limpopo IEC official fired after ballot box opened for voter who was unhappy with vote

accreditation
Russel Molefe, Correspondent
An IEC official has been fired.
Shiraaz Mohamed/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
  • The IEC has fired a presiding officer in Botlokwa after he agreed with party agents to open a ballot box.
  • This was after a voter, who was apparently unhappy with their vote, had asked to be assisted.
  • In an unrelated incident, a high school principal did not allow the IEC access to the property despite an agreement.

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has fired a presiding officer in Limpopo after he agreed with party agents to open a ballot box, it said on Monday evening.

Briefing the media at the results operations centre in Polokwane, IEC provincial electoral operations manager Itumeleng Seaneo said the ballot box was opened to assist a voter who felt he did not vote properly. 

Seaneo explained that despite an agreement with political parties agents, the presiding officer grossly violated the rules, regulations, and laws that govern the election process. 

He said the ballot box was immediately quarantined to ensure its integrity.

In an unrelated incident, a school principal apparently refused IEC officials access to conduct their duties

"A principal of Hoerskool Ellisras in Lephalale did not allow IEC into the school hall notwithstanding that a lease agreement was signed and there is an agreement with the Department of Education that the commission will have access to the schools," Seaneo said.

A violent incident was also reported in the Lepelle Nkumpi area where some unruly elements tried to damage materials at a storage facility. A case was opened with the police.

However, Seaneo expressed confidence that preparations were in place for a free and fair election.

"It (the commission) is satisfied that it has done everything reasonably possible to prepare for these elections which are highly contested given the number of candidates, 11 617, inclusive of 231 independents and 69 district contesting parties," he said.

Of the just over 2.5 million registered voters in Limpopo, a total of 637 336 had cast their votes by 17:00 on Monday.

